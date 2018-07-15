World Cup finale watch parties | Photos

For South Florida fans, emotions ran the gamut from excitement to dejection to jubilation during World Cup final watch parties on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Fans got the best of both worlds; soccer and beautiful sunshine as Ballyhoo Media sponsored the Ballyhoo Boat Bash on the sandbar at Haulover Inlet in Miami. The party had a 46 foot-long floating LED screen to watch the game between France and Croatia.

At the Croatian American Cultural Center in Deerfield Beach, fans kept their fingers crossed for the country’s first World Cup title.

In the end, France was the victor over Croatia, 4-2.