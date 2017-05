Barbara Corbellini Duarte

Locals and tourists packed Fort Lauderdale Beach on May 27 to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the Great American Beach Party. The free event took place on the beach and along parts of A1A, featuring live music, water slides, arts and craft vendors and an antique car show. (Barbara Corbellini Duarte)