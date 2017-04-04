Hispanicize | photos

The eighth annual Hispanicize returns to Miami from April 3 to 6, this time at the JW Marriott Marquis. The conference is the largest event for Latin trendsetters, influencers, communicators and newsmakers. The social media-savvy convention holds workshops covering topics such as travel blogging or live streaming while also inviting media corporations such as NBC Universal and Facebook. This year, Olympic gold medalist Laurie Heranadez won the Latinovator Award on Tuesday, April 4. The award recognizes high-achieving Latinos with inspirational success stories. Other celebrities participating at Hispancize this year include musicans Juanes and Elvis Crespo, Telemundo's Maria Celeste and Major Lazer's Walshy Fire.

Get social with SouthFlorida.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (SoFlaSnaps).