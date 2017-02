Black History Month celebration

Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel

Alyssa Hall, 8, plays on the Wipe Out inflatable game during the city of Miramar’s family-oriented Black History Month celebration, which includes a health fair, at Perry Park. The event also will have a culinary challenge, a fashion show, artisan workshops, and a poetry slam, Saturday, February 18, 2017

Alyssa Hall, 8, plays on the Wipe Out inflatable game during the city of Miramar’s family-oriented Black History Month celebration, which includes a health fair, at Perry Park. The event also will have a culinary challenge, a fashion show, artisan workshops, and a poetry slam, Saturday, February 18, 2017 (Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel)