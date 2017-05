West Palm Beach's annual music festival SunFest returns to the downtown waterfront from May 3 to May 7. The five day festival hosts over 50 acts across three stages. Headliners this year include Snoop Dogg, Weezer, Blink 182 and Fetty Wap.

