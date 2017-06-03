The Funky Buddha Beer Factory Bash | Photos

The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park celebrated it's fourth anniversary with a Beer Factory Bash on Saturday. It also debuted four "Willy Wonka" themed brews: Save Some Room for Later, a German chocolate cake-flavored ale; Juicing Room, a blueberry-infused imperial stout; Boy That’s Great Stuff!, a hoppy India Pale Ale; and I Want It Now!, a German-style, sour wheat ale punched with mango and passionfruit.