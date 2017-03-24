Ultra Music Festival 2017 | photos

The 19th annual Ultra Music Festival takes place this weekend, from March 24 to 26, in Bayfront Park in Miami. Hundreds of thousands of fans traveled from all over the world to attend the electronic music festival. This year's lineup includes Carl Cox, Eats Everything, Barclay Crenshaw, and Major Lazer.

