Villa Azur's 5th Anniversary | photos

Miami Beach restaurant and lounge Villa Azur celebrated its fifth birthday on Saturday, April 1. The white-themed event was extravagant, with showgirls, stilt walkers and confetti. Passed hor d'oeuvres were served as well as craft cocktails. There was also a meet carving station. A band comprised of a saxophonist, violinist and singer performed throughout the night.

