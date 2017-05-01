Guide to the air show: What you need to know

The roar of fighter jets and planes will once again thunder down on Broward County when the Fort Lauderdale air show takes flight May 6 and 7. The event is free for plane-watchers in the central beach area from Sunrise Boulevard at State Road A1A to the south.

Here’s what to expect, according to organizers and the city of Fort Lauderdale.

In the air

The aerial performances will run from noon to 4 p.m. both days.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron will headline, bringing red-and-white jets that reach speeds up to 370 mph. The team plans to have more than 80 members from its base in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The high-flying show will also feature the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper; a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet; a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey; and the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team (known as the Para-Commandos), which include personnel from the Armed Forces. The latter can perform from as low as 2,000 feet above ground level to as high as 13,500 feet above ground. The Para-Commandos are known for landing on time and on mark before a crowd.

Also scheduled to appear: a British Aerospace Sea Harrier, a single-engine V/STOL fighter designed for the British Royal Navy. V/STOL stands for vertical, short, take-off and landing.

Among the civilian performers will be the GEICO Skytypers (planes that streak the sky with white smoke) and Sean Tucker with his Team Oracle aerobatic biplane.

In all, there will be about 15 acts, and more performers will be announced closer to the show’s date.

“We have all the major branches of the military participating,” said Bryan Lilley, the air show’s producer who is based in Melbourne, Fla.

On the ground

The show will have exhibits, aircraft displays and flight simulators from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the weekend.

On May 6, the show will honor its “Hometown Hero”: Marine Corps veteran Benjamin Guzman, of Pembroke Pines. Guzman had deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I never wanted recognition for the service I did,” the Florida Atlantic University graduate said in a release. “It was my pleasure, and I would do it again because I love this country.”

What to bring

People can bring backpacks and coolers to the beach. Coolers will be checked upon entry. No alcohol is allowed, but beer can be purchased at a paid viewing area called the Drop Zone, which is along State Road A1A, between Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 14th Court.

Folks can bring hand-held umbrellas or beach umbrellas, but personal tents or awnings aren’t allowed on the air show grounds.

Parking and traffic

There are several public beach parking lots, garages and metered spaces between Oakland Park Boulevard and Southeast 17th Street, at $1-$3 per hour. Parking is available at The Galleria mall, 2414 E.Sunrise Blvd., for a $20 flat rate.

Free shuttles to the show will be available for the disabled from designated lots at The Galleria mall.

S.R. A1A will be closed to vehicle traffic from north of Sunrise Boulevard to Northeast 19th Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road A1A will stay open to car traffic.

Tickets

Tickets for Drop Zone Beach start at $29.50 for adults and $13 for ages 6 to 12. The Flight Line Club VIP section, near Northeast 14th Court, costs $187.50 per day and offers shaded seating, lunch and drinks.

For more information, visit fortlauderdaleairshow.com or call 877-377-8499.