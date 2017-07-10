Beverly Hills estate inspires film director Brett Ratner's new whiskey - but Miami's still in his heart

Growing up in Miami Beach, Brett Ratner worked as an extra on the set of “Scarface.” He also ditched his high school classes to watch “Miami Vice” film around town.

Watching the productions inspired Ratner to pursue a career in filmmaking. And as movie fans know, Rather went to become an award-winning director of movies including the “Rush Hour” film series, “Red Dragon” and “X-Men: The Last Stand.” He was also the executive producer of Fox’s recent “Prison Break” revival.

Now he’s diving into another role: whiskey maker.

Ratner is a partner in The Hilhaven Lodge, a liquor inspired by his 7,500-square-foot estate in Beverly Hills, which also shares the same name. The 1927 property was known for generations as an entertainment playground for the Hollywood set.

“I realized when I lived there that the house was built for entertaining and parties,” said Ratner, 48, over the phone on a recent Friday. “When I bought it in 2000, I continued the tradition.”

The idea eventually came to him that the property should have an official drink.

“It just had so much history. This house need its own spirit, a house spirit,” said Ratner, who worked with Coral Gables-based spirits company Diageo on developing the brand.

Whiskey became the liquor of choice for the brand, Ratner said, after he saw the stylish, high-powered ad men on the former AMC cable series, “Mad Men,” swigging it in their offices and at dinner parties.

The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey / Courtesy The 80-proof liquor is bottled in Kentucky and costs $49.99 per bottle. The 80-proof liquor is bottled in Kentucky and costs $49.99 per bottle. (The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey / Courtesy)

The whiskey bottle was modeled, literally, after his estate, he said. The cork of the bottle is made of wood, like his home, and the label resembles his bay windows.

“The bottle now is a breathing, living embodiment of the house. It tastes like the house … It feels and looks like the house,” he said,

The amber-hued drink is a blend of three whiskeys: Bourbon, Tennessee Whiskey and Rye Whiskey. The 80-proof liquor is bottled in Kentucky and costs $49.99 per bottle.

“It’s a whiskey you can drink neat,” he said. “It’s a delicious caramel. Its got rye. It hits you in different ways in your palate and in your nose.”

The whiskey is sold throughout South Florida, including at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and popular spots such as Purdy Lounge, Meat Market restaurant and The Lido in Miami Beach.

Although he lives and works in Los Angeles, Miami is never far from his mind. Born and raised here, the Miami Beach Senior High graduate tries to visit Miami about once a month.

He said he enjoys staying at Faena Hotel Miami Beach — and his whiskey brand was launched there last year — and he likes to dine at The Forge restaurant.

He also recently vacationed with friend and actor Don Johnson, whom he referred to as his “Miami Vice big brother and diet guru” on Instagram. Ratner posted photos of them aboard a ship on his Instagram account, which has almost 81,000 followers.

Ratner’s upcoming projects involve working with Johnson’s daughter, Dakota Johnson, of the “Fifty Shades” film franchise. One project in development for Amazon Studios is titled “Unfit.” The courtroom drama set in the 1920s is based on the book, “Imbeciles: The Supreme Court, American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck,” by Adam Cohen.

Ratner’s film work keeps him busy but he’s enjoying becoming a player in the spirits industry.

“It’s a natural thing for me because I’ve always entertained and had guests,” he said of his house parties. “Of course, I poured every other drink there is to drink. Now I have the house whiskey to serve, and it makes me proud.”