Mementos from the Stoneman Douglas shooting memorials

Mementos at the makeshift memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman High. The stuffed animals along the makeshift memorial are beginning to fade. The prayer candles have melted, and the roses have withered. Now it's time for Parkland's city historian to collect, archive and preserve the mementos that honor the 17 students and faculty who were killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high. (Susan Stocker / Sun Sentinel)