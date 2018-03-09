Mementos from the Stoneman Douglas shooting memorials

Susan Stocker / Sun Sentinel
Mementos at the makeshift memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman High. The stuffed animals along the makeshift memorial are beginning to fade. The prayer candles have melted, and the roses have withered. Now it's time for Parkland's city historian to collect, archive and preserve the mementos that honor the 17 students and faculty who were killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high.
Mementos at the makeshift memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman High. The stuffed animals along the makeshift memorial are beginning to fade. The prayer candles have melted, and the roses have withered. Now it's time for Parkland's city historian to collect, archive and preserve the mementos that honor the 17 students and faculty who were killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high.
The makeshift memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman High includes 17 crosses and Stars of David. The stuffed animals along the makeshift memorial are beginning to fade. The prayer candles have melted, and the roses have withered. Now it's time for Parkland's city historian to collect, archive and preserve the mementos that honor the 17 students and faculty who were killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high.
The makeshift memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman High includes 17 crosses and Stars of David. The stuffed animals along the makeshift memorial are beginning to fade. The prayer candles have melted, and the roses have withered. Now it's time for Parkland's city historian to collect, archive and preserve the mementos that honor the 17 students and faculty who were killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high.
Here are images of two makeshift memorials - one at Pine Trails Park, another at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - and the objects left behind to honor the 17 students and faculty killed in the massacre.
