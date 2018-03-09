SouthFlorida.com
Mementos from the Stoneman Douglas shooting memorials

Here are images of two makeshift memorials - one at Pine Trails Park, another at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - and the objects left behind to honor the 17 students and faculty killed in the massacre.

Susan Stocker / Sun-Sentinel
