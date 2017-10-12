Remember Velvet Creme Doughnuts? Shop returns to Miami's Little Havana

Velvet Creme Doughnut & Coffee Co. is making a sweet comeback to Miami.

The company, which opened its first location in Little Havana about 70 years ago, is back with a new store in the historic district.

The store at 1555 SW Eighth St. is expected to officially open Oct. 14, according to the Miami New Times.

“What is so exciting is to meet all of the people who remember the brand,” Robert Taylor, cofounder of the renewed Velvet Creme, told the Miami New Times. “Kids who grew up with Velvet Creme are now bringing their kids into this place.”

The store’s doughnuts include glazed, key lime and guava. (Miami-Dade County public school students may remember the large red-and-white boxes filled with flaky glazed doughnuts in their classrooms for fundraisers.)

“We’ve got a lot of the original stuff,” Taylor said. “People love to come in and remember what they used to get. But I’ve got to say, the milkshakes — either strawberry, chocolate, or dulce de leche — are incredible.”

In 1947, Jim Hadler opened Velvet Creme in Little Havana. He expanded with another store in 1977 in South Miami, by the University of Miami.

Hadler retired in 1989 and passed the business on to his son, Gary Hadler. He suffered an illness in 2000 and the business closed, according to the company’s history on its website. Eight years later, Gary Hadler passed away. Taylor, who was his brother-in-law, eventually revived the brand with the help of Miami businessman Jorge Rios.

Anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 will get a dozen glazed doughnuts for free, according to the company’s Instagram account. For more information, call 954-609-0576, or visit velvetcremedoughnuts.com.

RELATED STORIES:

Miami No. 5 'foodie' city in U.S., Hialeah beats New Orleans in latest ridiculous website ranking

Rocco's Tacos raising MS awareness with new margarita

Art-friendly MIA Kitchen and Bar debuts in Delray Beach