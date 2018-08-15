People in South Florida like to eat, drink and party, gauging by Lyft’s most popular stops

Where did Lyft passengers request rides to the most in South Florida this summer?

The ride-sharing company looked at the top spots for pickups and drop-offs from May through July in greater Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. And company officials say they found that more of its passengers are using the service to head out to entertainment and restaurant venues as well as hotels that offer those amenities this summer.

The list is somewhat different compared to last year’s round up when people requested Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Aventura Mall, a Walmart Supercenter store in northwest Miami-Dade and Bayfront Park as the top destinations.

This summer though, the five most popular requests were for Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, followed by the Eden Roc Miami Beach, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Mango’s Tropical Cafe in Miami Beach and The Wharf Miami, a special events space along the Miami River.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 were Story nightclub in Miami, Wet Willie’s in Miami Beach, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Beach, The Standard Spa in Miami Beach and Club Space in downtown Miami.