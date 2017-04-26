Twenty-cent bet pays $100,000 at Isle Casino

On Tuesday at Isle Casino Racing (777 Isle of Capri Circle, Pompano Beach, 954-972-2000, TheIslePompanoPark.com) someone bet 20 cents on a harness race and won $110,680.24.

Yes, 20 cents.

It was with a Super Hi-5 in the night’s final race, Isle spokesman John Berry says. The winning horse was Shootin Tyme, and the winning combination was 1-3-2-10-9.

The bettor’s name wasn’t available at presstime, but director of racing Gabe Prewitt told me the ticket was purchased through TVG.com, the website of TVG, the horse betting and racing television network.

Isle Casino Racing's harness-racing season ends May 28. Skip Smith / Courtesy Isle Casino Racing's harness-racing season ends May 28. Isle Casino Racing's harness-racing season ends May 28. (Skip Smith / Courtesy)

To win the Super Hi-5, the bettor had to select the first five horses of the last race in the correct order.

Last week, track officials had decided to set this coming Sunday, April 30, for the mandatory payout of that progressive jackpot.

“With our meeting winding down now, we thought it be prudent to offer the mandatory payout in the next few days, rather than wait until the end of May,” Prewitt said at the time.

Isle Casino Racing’s harness-racing season ends May 28. It currently operates Sunday and Tuesday nights.

After Tuesday’s Super Hi-5 winner, the jackpot starts up again. Prewitt expects it to be about $6,000 on Sunday.

So you can bet 20 cents and hope to win that.

CRUISIN’

Celebrity Cruises, which docks seasonally at Port Everglades and Port of Miami, has revamped its casino-loyalty reward program. Launched this month, it offers five tier levels, with each based on a player’s casino gaming onboard a ship.

Benefits include free play on slot machines, internet packages, dining and spa credits and shoreside activities.

“Our new Blue Chip Club loyalty rewards program is our way of rewarding our dedicated gamers and high rollers while providing the casual gamer benefits onboard that they have never had before,” says Susan Bonner, vice president of revenue management and onboard revenue.

The ships’ casinos offer blackjack, roulette, craps, poker and slots.

Wayne Newton will perform June 3 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek / Courtesy Wayne Newton will perform June 3 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. Wayne Newton will perform June 3 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. (Seminole Casino Coconut Creek / Courtesy)

WAYNE’S WORLD

Wayne Newton, aka Mr. Las Vegas, will perform June 3 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek (5550 NW 40th St., 954-977-6700, CasinoCoco.com). He’ll sing classics such as “Danke Schoen,” play up to 13 musical instruments and have a Q and A with the audience. Tickets cost from $55 to $95.

On May 12, the casino will host Andy Cohen, the late-night talk show host and executive producer of “The Real Housewives” franchise, among others. His one-hour show will include an audience Q and A. Tickets go for $20. Afterward, he’ll sign copies of books he’s written.

david@davidraterman.com