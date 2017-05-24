Seminole casinos land World Series of Poker tournaments

In a significant change of venue, the Seminoles are now hosting two World Series of Poker Circuit tournaments. In previous years, the tournaments took place at Palm Beach Kennel Club (1111 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-683-2222, PBKennelClub.com).

The tribe now has all South Florida’s multimillion-dollar poker tournaments, with Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park (777 Isle of Capri Circle, Pompano Beach, 954-972-2000, TheIslePompanoPark.com) being a distant runner-up.

Florida’s only two WSOP Circuit stops over the next year will be Sept. 21-Oct. 2 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 800-937-0010, SeminoleHardRockHollywood.com) and Feb. 8-19 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek (5550 NW 40th St., 954-977-6700, CasinoCoco.com).

In addition, the Hard Rock annually hosts four major poker tournaments, approximately one a quarter. The championship for the August 2013 Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open paid out a record $11.9 million.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images World Series of Poker Circuit tournaments will take place Sept. 21-Oct. 2 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Feb. 8-19, 2018 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. World Series of Poker Circuit tournaments will take place Sept. 21-Oct. 2 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Feb. 8-19, 2018 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. (Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

“The World Series of Poker is the largest and most historic name in the industry,” Larry Frank, Seminole Gaming’s general manager of poker operations, says in a press release. “As we continue to grow our poker brand throughout the state of Florida and globally, the partnership with WSOP proves a natural fit for Seminole Gaming, further establishing our position as a premier destination for top poker play.”

Recent prize pools in the two WSOP Circuit events held at Palm Beach Kennel Club were $1.1 million for November 2016 and $1.9 million for February 2017.

“Florida has turned out to be a terrific market for poker and we found that out with our partnership with PBKC, who were good partners for us,” says Seth Palansky, vice president of corporate communications at Caesars Interactive Entertainment, which owns WSOP.

But when the contract with PBKC expired, WSOP sought greener pastures.

“At the end of the day, the Seminole group has been very committed to their poker offerings, have a multitude of properties throughout Florida, and we found them to the best fit for us moving forward,” Palansky adds.

Isle Casino has four large poker tournaments each year, with three offering guarantees of $1 million and the other being about $500,000.

Regarding the Seminoles’ running two more major poker tournaments, David Litvin, director of poker operations at Mardi Gras Casino (831 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-924-3200, MardiGrasCasinoFL.com), says it shouldn’t affect the Big Easy Poker Room.

“The Seminoles like to have big events,” he says. “They like to make a splash. We’re more the place where people want to go every day to play.”

Mardi Gras’ biggest poker tournament is a weekly freeroll held on Sundays, which has a payout guaranteed at $10,000.

JACKPOT!

Mardi Gras’ casino floor is having a big month. As of Monday, May 22, it had 353 jackpots totaling $797,000 for the month, marketing director Ashley Foster says. The largest was $21,555, which was won by a Hallandale Beach resident on Pharaoh’s Fortune slot machine.

So is Hialeah Park Racing and Casino (2200 E. Fourth Ave., 305-885-8000, HialeahPark.com). An official there told me that with a $10 spin on May 16, a player won the $51,873 progressive jackpot on Royal Reels.

As of Tuesday night, the progressive was up to $93,411.

david@davidraterman.com