Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open returning in August

Details for the Aug. 3-15 Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 800-937-0010, SeminoleHardRockHollywood.com) were announced Wednesday.

The Big 4 final events — all no-limit hold ’ems — have prize pools totaling $6.5 million. The championship will pay out at least $3 million, with buy-ins costing $5,250.

New this fifth year is the Aug. 8 Super High Roller, which will cost you $50,000 to play. The purse is guaranteed at $1 million.

The open has 18 events, including no-limit hold ’ems with buy-ins starting at $150 and a pot-limit Omaha on Aug. 14 with a $2,650 buy-in. On Aug. 7 is a NLH for seniors who are 50 or older. And 35 satellites round out the open.

To register, you have to visit the casino.

The Big 4 will be streamed live by “Poker Night in America” and later broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

JACKPOT!

At Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park (777 Isle of Capri Circle, Pompano Beach, 954-972-2000, TheIslePompanoPark.com) on June 12, a lucky visitor won $37,657.10 in a progressive jackpot on the electronic blackjack game. Says Jen Swope, director of marketing operations: “In addition to their bet, they wagered an extra $1 side wager to win the progressive jackpot amount.”

Swope adds that between June 7 and June 16, another nine people won slots jackpots of at least $10,000.

At Mardi Gras Casino (831 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-924-3200, MardiGrasCasinoFL.com), “We had a huge jackpot weekend,” says Ashley Foster, marketing director. “Over 100K was won.”

From June 16 to June 18, 59 people celebrated jackpots of at least $1,200. The highest was $40,500, which was won on Triple Stars by “Elvira G.” of Miami. The next highest was $10,720.62 on The Walking Dead II.

On Tuesday, Mardi Gras introduced two new games to its casino floor: Dream Money and Crazy Coin. “We try to swap out themes on a monthly basis in an effort to keep the floor up to date and exciting,” Foster says.

Calder Casino (21001 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens, 305-625-1311, CalderCasino.com) recently installed Playboy Bonus Blackjack, which it calls a “hot new game.”

And Magic City Casino (450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, MagicCityCasino.com) has added five new games, including Pac-Man Wild Edition and Rumble Rumble Bison.

THE BAD BEATS GO ON

The bad-beat jackpots in the poker room at Palm Beach Kennel Club (1111 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-683-2222, PBKennelClub.com) keep rising. As of Wednesday, it was $200,556 for no-limit hold ’em, $7,897 for Omaha and $4,901 for stud.

The last bad beat NLH winner took home $60,160 in March.

According to house rules, if a player doesn’t win a hand but has at least four 10s, he or she wins half the bad-beat jackpot. The hand’s winner gets 25 percent, and the other players split the final 25 percent.

