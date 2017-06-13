Thirteen ways to have a fabulous summer: A guide to drag shows

Now is a particularly good time to be a fan of drag shows in South Florida. From West Palm Beach on through Wilton Manors and Miami Beach, celebrity impersonators, fabulous performers and outrageous dancers can be found starring in original shows on a nightly basis. Following is a guide to the best ones.
Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar, 2266 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 954-565-2526; AlibiWiltonManors.com
Georgie’s Alibi presents two weekly drag events, with “Drag Yourself to Brunch” on Saturdays and “Trannie Palace” on Sundays. Brunch takes place on the terrace, where bottles of prosecco can be ordered for $15. Nine meals are offered at brunch, including smoked-salmon BLT ($13.99), pulled-pork biscuits ($12.99) and French toast ($7.99). Four or more performers lip sync and dance while interacting with guests. There’s no cover at Sunday’s late-night show, which starts at 11 p.m. Queens lip sync to current hits and curate themed nights such as “Wizard of Oz”,” Disney and three-ringed circus.
Lips Fort Lauderdale, 1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-567-0987; FlaDragShow.com
Lips has become a staple of Fort Lauderdale’s drag scene, with something every night except Monday. During game nights, rounds of video games (Tuesday) and “Bitchy Bingo” (Wednesday) result in prizes including Lips merchandise, frozen cosmopolitans and tickets to shows at the Broward Center. Thursdays and Sundays are for dining with the divas, who impersonate the likes of Cher, Rihanna and Reba McEntire. Friday and Saturday nights often see birthday and bachelorette parties at the club. The drag queens perform two shows Friday, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, at 6 and 9 p.m. A 21-and-up “taboo” performance starts at 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Skip church on Sunday and head to Lips’ Gospel Brunch, with shows at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Unlimited mimosas are available with the purchases of an entree.
Eat in Wilton, 2150 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 954-626-0722; EatInWiltonManors.com
Eat in Wilton is a new Italian-American restaurant and deli in Wilton Manors serving steaks, lasagna, pizza and burgers. A “Royal Brunch” takes place 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Menu items include omelets ($12.95), breakfast croissants with scrambled eggs and home fries ($9.95), and the “Guys and Dolls” sandwich with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomato pesto, caramelized apples and brie ($12.95). The restaurant offers $3 mimosas and Bloody Marys along with drag shows from noon to 4 p.m.
The Manor, 2345 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 954-626-0082; TheManorComplex.com
Divas dress up like pop princesses such as Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Britney Spears every Friday at the Manor. Bubble Gum Fridays is a weekly high-energy pop party in the Manor’s main room. Every few weeks, the divas perform tributes to veteran acts such as Gloria Estefan. Saturday’s drag festivities take place in the Latin room, where queens perform to songs by superstars such as Celia Cruz and Shakira. Doors open at 11 p.m. both nights. There’s no cover before midnight. Cover is $10 after midnight. Well drinks cost $3 from 11 pm. to midnight Saturday.
Diva Royale, 501 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 917-633-4943; DragQueenShow.com
Diva Royal is one of Miami’s newest drag shows, having opened six months ago on Lincoln Road. The company started in New York six years ago, and has since expanded to cities throughout the country. Shows take place Fridays and Saturdays. Come at 7 p.m. for a three-course dinner, then watch the show at 8 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and cost $25 to $75. The hour-and-a-half show includes live singing and lip syncing by Joan Rivers, Dolly Parton, Adele and Nicki Minaj impersonators.
Rumors Bar and Grill, 2426 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, 954-565-8851; RumorsBarWiltonManors.com
Rumors Bar and Grill offers five drag shows a week over the course of two days. Friday’s shows take place at 9 and 11 p.m. Two showings on Sunday occur at 11 p.m. and midnight, each starring different drag queens from around the area. The queens lip sync hits from the 1980s and ’90s as well as current favorites. Drink specials on Fridays include $3 Miller Light and Yuengling drafts, $5 shots of Jägermeister and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and $3 Long Island iced teas. Beer buckets are offered on Sundays, with domestic options such as Bud Light or Coors Light for $7 or imported beers like Corona or Heineken for $12. Five beers come in a bucket. Rumors also offers $5 Skyy cocktails on Sundays, as well as $6 Crown Royal cocktails and 69-cent wings.
H. G. Roosters, 823 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach; 561-832-9119; RoostersWPB.com
This gay bar in West Palm Beach hosts an assortment of activities, including lip-sync battles, pool tournaments and bingo nights. A drag brunch is held once a month, but scoring a ticket can be tough. Many people have booked standing reservations. The $25 ticket is all-inclusive. In addition to the drag show, the ticket provides access to unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas and screwdrivers plus the all-you-can-eat buffet. The next drag brunch is expected to take place in July. They’re usually scheduled for the third weekend of every month.
Palace Bar, 1200 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305-531-7234; PalaceSouthBeach.com
The queens at Palace Bar take over the streets of South Beach when performing at Sunday “Brunchic.” Tables for guests are set up along the sidewalk, and the aisle serves as a runway. But that doesn’t stop performers from dancing in the street or on top of tables. The brunch menu changes every week, and typically offers three breakfast and two lunch items. Reserve tables for the 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. seatings.
Southern Nights, 2209 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-312-5722; SouthernNightsFtLauderdale on Facebook
Forget the popular TV show “So You Think You Can Dance.” Tuesdays at Southern Nights are “So You Think You Can Drag,” where everyone is invited to try drag for the first time. Amateurs can go to the dressing room and put on makeup in an educational setting. Queens with more experience stand by to offer assistance and answer questions. At about 11:30 p.m., the show begins as the hostesses kick off with a number. From there, amateur contestants test their skills and battle it out. The best performer wins $100 and an invite to join the cast in Thursday’s show. Nicole Halliwell hosts college night on Thursdays, when there are special guests and all-you-can-drink specials. Drag shows also take place Saturday nights with a couple of queens from South Beach. The show changes every week.
Progress Bar Wilton Manors, 2440 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 954-533-4916; ProgressBarSouthFlorida.com
Get ready to lip sync your heart out at Progress Bar’s “Lip Service Wednesdays.” Miss Amanda Austin leads outdoor shows alongside DJ Aulden Brown. Two guest performers join Austin at the 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. shows. Guests can hop onstage for the latter show’s lip sync battle. Prizes include $50 bar tabs and bottles of liquor. Come at 8 p.m. Friday for a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party, followed by shows at 9, 11 p.m. and midnight. A queen from the show is usually present.
Scandals, 3073 NE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-567-2432; ScandalsFla.com
Mondays are “Stiletto Night” at Scandals Saloon. Owner Ken Kelley says they “lip sync it all,” and that there’s no set theme to the show. The two-hour show starts at 8:30 p.m. and features four to six drag queens. Lady Fancy’s Gospel Jubilee takes place every last Sunday of the month at 6 p.m. A gospel choir of eight to 10 performers takes the stage. Some sing in falsetto, while others sing low or lip sync. Lady Fancy sings and plays the piano, and the audience tends to join in and sing along. Sunday drink specials include an all-day happy hour and all-you-can-drink domestic beers for $10.
Flip Flops Dockside Eatery, 3051 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-567-1672; FlipFlopsDocksideEatery.com
Amanda Austin hosts and emcees Flip Flops’ family-friendly show, which takes place the first Sunday of every month. She lip syncs and dances while telling jokes from 4 to 7 p.m. Quite often, Austin is joined by a guests who perform to songs by artists such as Reba McEntire and Pink. An all-day happy hour includes $3 beers, wines, wells, mimosas and Bloody Marys.