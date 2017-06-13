Thirteen ways to have a fabulous summer: A guide to drag shows

Now is a particularly good time to be a fan of drag shows in South Florida. From West Palm Beach on through Wilton Manors and Miami Beach, celebrity impersonators, fabulous performers and outrageous dancers can be found starring in original shows on a nightly basis. Following is a guide to the best ones.

Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar, 2266 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 954-565-2526; AlibiWiltonManors.com

Georgie's Alibi / Courtesy "Drag Yourself to Brunch" on Saturdays at Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar. "Drag Yourself to Brunch" on Saturdays at Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar. (Georgie's Alibi / Courtesy)

Georgie’s Alibi presents two weekly drag events, with “Drag Yourself to Brunch” on Saturdays and “Trannie Palace” on Sundays. Brunch takes place on the terrace, where bottles of prosecco can be ordered for $15. Nine meals are offered at brunch, including smoked-salmon BLT ($13.99), pulled-pork biscuits ($12.99) and French toast ($7.99). Four or more performers lip sync and dance while interacting with guests. There’s no cover at Sunday’s late-night show, which starts at 11 p.m. Queens lip sync to current hits and curate themed nights such as “Wizard of Oz”,” Disney and three-ringed circus.

Lips Fort Lauderdale, 1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-567-0987; FlaDragShow.com

Lips / Courtesy Lips hosts an over-the-top performance almost every night. Lips hosts an over-the-top performance almost every night. (Lips / Courtesy)

Lips has become a staple of Fort Lauderdale’s drag scene, with something every night except Monday. During game nights, rounds of video games (Tuesday) and “Bitchy Bingo” (Wednesday) result in prizes including Lips merchandise, frozen cosmopolitans and tickets to shows at the Broward Center. Thursdays and Sundays are for dining with the divas, who impersonate the likes of Cher, Rihanna and Reba McEntire. Friday and Saturday nights often see birthday and bachelorette parties at the club. The drag queens perform two shows Friday, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, at 6 and 9 p.m. A 21-and-up “taboo” performance starts at 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Skip church on Sunday and head to Lips’ Gospel Brunch, with shows at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Unlimited mimosas are available with the purchases of an entree.

Eat in Wilton, 2150 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 954-626-0722; EatInWiltonManors.com

Eat in Wilton / Courtesy Eat in Wilton's "Royal Brunch" takes place on 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Eat in Wilton's "Royal Brunch" takes place on 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. (Eat in Wilton / Courtesy)

Eat in Wilton is a new Italian-American restaurant and deli in Wilton Manors serving steaks, lasagna, pizza and burgers. A “Royal Brunch” takes place 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Menu items include omelets ($12.95), breakfast croissants with scrambled eggs and home fries ($9.95), and the “Guys and Dolls” sandwich with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomato pesto, caramelized apples and brie ($12.95). The restaurant offers $3 mimosas and Bloody Marys along with drag shows from noon to 4 p.m.

The Manor, 2345 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 954-626-0082; TheManorComplex.com

Divas dress up like pop princesses such as Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Britney Spears every Friday at the Manor. Bubble Gum Fridays is a weekly high-energy pop party in the Manor’s main room. Every few weeks, the divas perform tributes to veteran acts such as Gloria Estefan. Saturday’s drag festivities take place in the Latin room, where queens perform to songs by superstars such as Celia Cruz and Shakira. Doors open at 11 p.m. both nights. There’s no cover before midnight. Cover is $10 after midnight. Well drinks cost $3 from 11 pm. to midnight Saturday.

Diva Royale, 501 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 917-633-4943; DragQueenShow.com

Diva Royal is one of Miami’s newest drag shows, having opened six months ago on Lincoln Road. The company started in New York six years ago, and has since expanded to cities throughout the country. Shows take place Fridays and Saturdays. Come at 7 p.m. for a three-course dinner, then watch the show at 8 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and cost $25 to $75. The hour-and-a-half show includes live singing and lip syncing by Joan Rivers, Dolly Parton, Adele and Nicki Minaj impersonators.

Rumors Bar and Grill, 2426 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, 954-565-8851; RumorsBarWiltonManors.com

Rumors / Courtesy Rumors offers five drag shows a week. Rumors offers five drag shows a week. (Rumors / Courtesy)

Rumors Bar and Grill offers five drag shows a week over the course of two days. Friday’s shows take place at 9 and 11 p.m. Two showings on Sunday occur at 11 p.m. and midnight, each starring different drag queens from around the area. The queens lip sync hits from the 1980s and ’90s as well as current favorites. Drink specials on Fridays include $3 Miller Light and Yuengling drafts, $5 shots of Jägermeister and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and $3 Long Island iced teas. Beer buckets are offered on Sundays, with domestic options such as Bud Light or Coors Light for $7 or imported beers like Corona or Heineken for $12. Five beers come in a bucket. Rumors also offers $5 Skyy cocktails on Sundays, as well as $6 Crown Royal cocktails and 69-cent wings.

H. G. Roosters, 823 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach; 561-832-9119; RoostersWPB.com

Roosters / Courtesy Check Rooster's calendar for its monthly drag brunch. Check Rooster's calendar for its monthly drag brunch. (Roosters / Courtesy)

This gay bar in West Palm Beach hosts an assortment of activities, including lip-sync battles, pool tournaments and bingo nights. A drag brunch is held once a month, but scoring a ticket can be tough. Many people have booked standing reservations. The $25 ticket is all-inclusive. In addition to the drag show, the ticket provides access to unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas and screwdrivers plus the all-you-can-eat buffet. The next drag brunch is expected to take place in July. They’re usually scheduled for the third weekend of every month.

Palace Bar, 1200 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305-531-7234; PalaceSouthBeach.com

Palace Bar / Courtesy Palace Bar's drag queens dance on top of tables and through the street. Palace Bar's drag queens dance on top of tables and through the street. (Palace Bar / Courtesy)

The queens at Palace Bar take over the streets of South Beach when performing at Sunday “Brunchic.” Tables for guests are set up along the sidewalk, and the aisle serves as a runway. But that doesn’t stop performers from dancing in the street or on top of tables. The brunch menu changes every week, and typically offers three breakfast and two lunch items. Reserve tables for the 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. seatings.

Southern Nights, 2209 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-312-5722; SouthernNightsFtLauderdale on Facebook