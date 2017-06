Cady Herring / Sun Sentinel

Ni'ja Maxwell, who goes by Sweetness, performs at the Communi-Tea Dance: in honor of PULSE Nightclub at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Sunday, June 11, 2012.

"I know you never expected that when you saw your baby, you would never imagine her being anything like me. I know you spent those nine months rubbing your belly and fantasizing about how we'd play dress-up. Get our nails done. Do each other's make-up, or however many other mother-daughter activities you could make up. You painted the nursery pink and bought me all pink clothes as if I would be born a breast cancer survivor. You bought me Barbies, although I was always the Hot Wheels kind of girl. You dressed me as the daughter you thought I would be. And as the years fly by, you notice how I dress more and more like a guy...While you were always doing sew-ins, I was so into barber shop discussions and clippers, instead of dresses and slippers. I"m a complete contradiction of your mini-me, although I may have your cheeks, smile, eyes and nose. Looking at us side-by-side, it seems as if no one knows it. I am just like you on the inside...I inherited my soulful vocals from your ear seducing lullabies. My priceless smile came from you teaching me to know my worth...No matter what, you 'love me.' You accepted me for who I am like this was Facebook... I'm your only child, and I refuse to be the only child who let you down. Mommy, I'm sorry. I know from the bottom of my heart that I'm not the daughter you wanted. But I will spend the rest of my life trying to be the daughter that you're proud of."