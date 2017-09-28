Miami Beach's Liv nightclub reopens after $10 million makeover

What does a $10 million club makeover look like?

Check out Liv nightclub at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, which is back after closing this summer for a face-lift.

The 18,000-square-foot venue reopened its doors Sept. 22 for a sneak-peek weekend with headlining performances by rapper Travis Scott and producer Skrillex. The club has booked a number of big-name rappers and DJs for October.

The renovations, which began in June and were completed this month, were tied to the club’s 10th season.

David Grutman, a partner at Miami Marketing Group, which operates Liv, said the new look intends to bring the club into the next generation.

"When we closed Liv for the summer, we knew we’d have to make impactful changes that reflect the future of our industry,’’ Grutman says of the club at 4441 Collins Ave. “We are all about staying ahead of the curve, and Liv is now a 360-degree experience you can’t find anywhere else.”

The club worked with design firm Icrave on the remodeling project.

One of the key components of the project was the installation of more than 400 LED panels to produce lights that move in sync with the pulsating dance music. The panels are attached to a giant electronic “spider” that expands and contracts as it drops from the club’s dome and hovers over the grooving crowds.

Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel Liv nightclub in Miami Beach has reopened following a $10 million renovation.

Two winding staircases flank the DJ booth on the main stage and lead to rows of plush banquettes

Renovations also include a projection-mapped stage area with customized backdrops. The walls of the club will highlight work by local artists.

Liv, which opened in 2007, has been a hot spot for wannabes, celebrities and professional athletes. Stars such as former Miami Heat point guard Dwyane Wade have celebrated birthdays at the club. It also has hosted entertainers such as Justin Bieber and Miami producer DJ Khaled.