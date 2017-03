'Kreaturez' parade through Okeechobee

With her South Florida-based business, Kreaturez, Nora Morales transforms performers into stylized animals and mythical beings such as dragons and fairies. At Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival, Morales' creatures are performing at daily parades as well as roaming around the festival grounds and interacting with attendees. In the past, Morales, of Cooper City, worked for Electric Forest, Burning Man and Cuko Rakko festivals.