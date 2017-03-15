Miami Music Week party guide

It’s that time of the year when cohorts of music lovers make a pilgrimage to South Florida for Miami Music Week, which coincides with Ultra Music Festival. Hundreds of thousands of dance-music fans travel from more than 90 countries for the music festival, according to the Miami Music Week website.

Miami Music Week caters to those fans, as well as those people who weren’t able to get tickets to the sold-out festival. As usual, all of Ultra’s tickets were spoken for long before the stages began to get built in Bayfront Park, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from seeing their favorite DJs during MMW, which runs from Tuesday, March 21 through Sunday, March 26. From daytime parties on the beach to warehouse parties vibing past dawn, there’s something for almost everyone at the 200-some-odd events spawling from South Beach to Wynwood. Here’s a recommendation for day and night parties throughout the week.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Kings of House NYC

Kings of House will bring its New York vibes to Miami for the sixth year in a row, this time at the National Hotel’s infinity pool. Get a suntan or lie in a cabana while listening to 10 hours’ worth of music from some of founders of house music, including Grammy Award winner David Morales, Louie Vega and Tony Humphries.

Kings of House will begin noon Tuesday, March 21, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., in Miami Beach. Tickets start at $35.70. Call 305-532-2311 or go to NationalHotel.com.

The Modern Love Affair

Wall is throwing parties all week long, but Tuesday is the night to dance . at this table-heavy club. Geometric shapes made from LED lights will flash to the underground sounds of Art Department, Damian Lazarus, Lauren Lane and Bedouin.

The Modern Love Affair will begin 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Wall, in the W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., in Miami Beach. Tickets start at $47.60. Call 305-938-3130 or go to WallMiami.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Armada Invites

SNAP Video Armada Invites at Nikki Beach Armada Invites at Nikki Beach See more videos

Amsterdam-based dance-music label Armada presents its first stateside party, Armada Invites. The label started the Armada Invites series by broadcasting parties on social media from its in-office club, and will take that energy to the luxe Nikki Beach. The diverse lineup features Dash Berlin, Borgore, Morgan Page, Robbie Rivera and others.

Armada Invites will begin noon Wednesday, March 22 at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Drive, in Miami Beach. Tickets start at $31.05. Call 305-538-1111 or go to NikkiBeach.com.

Marshmello and Friends

An enormous, overhead V-shaped trussing will light up the warehouse known as Soho Studios, where Marshmello and his friends will be illuminated by visuals cast on five jumbo LED panels on the stage. The masked DJ has invited Ookay, Kayzo, Yultron and a few others who careen between genres such as dubstep, progressive house and trap. This party is 18-and-up.

Marshmello and Friends will begin 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., in Miami. Tickets cost $45. Call 305-600-4785 or search for “Marshmello and Friends” on Facebook.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

NGHTMRE x Slander “Gud Vibrations”

SNAP Video NGHTMRE & SLANDER -- GUD VIBRATIONS NGHTMRE & SLANDER -- GUD VIBRATIONS See more videos

Get ready for some dirty, bass-heavy beats at this Gud Vibrations party. Nghtmre and Slander once again join forces for an 18-and-up rager at Mana Wynood. Ghastly, Aazar and GG Magree are just a few of the names on this party’s roster, though special guests have not yet been announced.

Gud Vibrations will begin 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., in Miami. Tickets start at $42.55. Call 305-851-5690 or go to GudVibrations.com.

Paradise in Space

Jamie Jones will debut his popular Ibiza party Paradise at Club Space. The 14-hour party takes place on the terrace, allowing partiers to dance through the night and catch the sunrise without leaving the dance floor. This year’s lineup includes Detlef, Green Velvet, Danny Tenaglia, Joris Voorn, Lee Foss, Stacey Pullen and Skream, among others.

Paradise in Space will begin 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at Space, 34 NE 11th St., in Miami. Tickets start at $58. Call 305-375-0001 or go to ClubSpace.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Heartfeldt Pool Party

Lounge on an oversize daybed or cool off in either of the two pools while enveloped in a lush, green oasis of a pool deck. Sam Feldt hosts the Heartfeldt pool party at the Nautilus Hotel, where partiers will hear tropical and melodic house by the likes of SNBRN, Hook N Sling and Lost Kings, among others.

Heartfeldt Pool Party will begin noon Friday, March 24 at the Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., in Miami Beach. Tickets start at $42.55. Call 305-503-5700 or go to SixtyHotels.com.

Life Aquatic Yacht Party Ft Justin Martin + Ardalan

Few things scream, “Miami!” more than a party on a yacht. Catch four hours of Dirtybird house music while getting hooked Miami’s dense skyline . Justin Martin and Ardalan will hit the decks on the 120-foot vessel, which has three levels and a cash bar.