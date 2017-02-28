Okeechobee Music Festival 2017 survival guide

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival returns to Sunshine Grove March 2-5. We experienced few setbacks during the inaugural festival in 2016, though we learned a few things from the experience. For first-timers or those returning, here are a few tips we wish we had known before going.

Prep food in advance

There will be plenty of food vendors at the festival, many of which cater to gluten-free, vegan or vegetarian diets, but lines are often long. Plus, the food can get expensive. Prepare your snacks and meals before leaving home. Having your own food instead of trudging through the grounds looking for some will make you one happy camper.

Avoid the Walmart by the festival

A Walmart Supercenter is located about 15 minutes from the festival grounds. In theory, it’s a good spot to get last-minute essentials, and everyone going to Okeechobee seems to agree. On the first day of the 2016 festival, this Walmart looked as if a zombie apocalypse were imminent. It was total mayhem. Hundreds of people were running around looking for supplies on near empty shelves. And the checkout lines were a nightmare. Avoid the chaos, and get everything you need at a store near you.

Consider purchasing dry ice

Regular ice works fine, but it melts and gets messy. More than not, refills are necessary throughout the weekend. Ice is available at four general stores at Sunshine Grove, but the lines for them can be lengthy. Bring dry ice instead. It’s cooler, and sells for $1.59 per pound at most Publix stores. One or two blocks should keep goods in the cooler cold all weekend.

Bring Cash

While ATMs are available onsite, you’ll more than likely have to pay a withdrawal fee. Most of festival activities, including yoga and the tea lounge, are included in the ticket price. Riding the Ferris wheel, though, will cost you. So will the showers.

Shower during off-hours to save money

Speaking of showers, try to take them at off-hours. According to Okeechobee’s website, there are four shower stations, all of which are cash-only. During peak hours, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., showers cost $7. They cost $5 during nonpeak hours. The showers are open 3-7 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 6:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday. Bring at least two towels, one for showers and one for the sandy beaches of Aquachobee. Click here for a more thorough packing list.

Bring walkie-talkies

Service is a little spotty on the festival grounds. While totems are a fun way to find friends, sometimes a more efficient means of communication is necessary. Okeechobee officials say they’re expecting service to work better for cell phones, but there’s no guarantee it will. While we haven’t tried it yet, some campers last year suggested downloading a mobile app called FireChat, which sets up a wireless network via bluetooth.