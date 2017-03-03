Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: The scene on the grounds

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival

Barbara Corbellini Duarte / SouthFlorida.com

Karmen Plasencia, 37, of Miami, performs March 2 at the opening ceremony and parade at Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival.

Karmen Plasencia, 37, of Miami, performs March 2 at the opening ceremony and parade at Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival. (Barbara Corbellini Duarte / SouthFlorida.com)