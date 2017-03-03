Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: The scene on the grounds

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival kicked off its second year March 2 with its usual mix of Hula-Hoopers, dancers, music lovers and fire-spinners jamming to loud beats and laser shows.
The festivities started with an opening ceremony led by hip-hop artist Akim Funk Buddha. Dozens of performers dressed as mythical creatures and covered in paint and glitter followed the musician across Chobeewobee Village while inviting people to join in the dancing.
The tea lounge is still the best spot for people who are looking for a break from the rowdy crowds. Amber lamps, comfortable couches and hammocks create the perfect atmosphere for relaxation.
The “Lost in Time” area inside the lounge features a bar and climbing nets hanging from trees.
Okeechobee attracts people of all ages. Bill Lemmon, 66, and Pam Lemmon, 63, of North Carolina, are attending the festival for the second year.
They say they enjoyed the crowds and the atmosphere, and are learning to appreciate new genres of music.
“Our music preference is anything but country,” Bill Lemmon said. “We’re starting to get into EDM.”
Jungle 51 is the place to be during the late-night hours. Red and green lasers light up the trees, while DJs spin techno from 9 p.m. to 6 or 7 a.m.
Late-night partying created the longest lines at the food court by the Aquachobee section of the festival grounds.
But the area still offers gorgeous views of the sunset.