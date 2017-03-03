Okeechobee Music Festival puts itself on the map

The problem for the 2017 edition of the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival was what to do for an encore. Such was the too-good-to-be-true vibe of the inaugural event last year that reality could not possibly keep pace with expectation this weekend.

This year’s OMF seemed pivotal: Would success earn the event a permanent place on the national music-festival map next to Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Coachella? Or would it be consigned to the file of one-hit wonders next to Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”?

Under accommodating skies and a breezy 60s chill in the air, swirls of blissfully joyful young people again gathered in the woods and intimate clearings at Sunshine Grove on Friday at a sold-out Okeechobee Music Festival. Entranced by night-piercing streams of lasers, pounding music of many genres and their own buoyant company, the crowd provided festival producers the answer they wanted: Don’t worry, we’re happy.

“So far, it’s crazy. It’s like out of this world, like it’s not real life,” said 17-year-old Robbye Johnson, of Tampa, her face framed by cascades of hair with a gentle tint of pink champagne.

A fan of electronic dance music artists Bassnectar and Porter Robinson, Johnson said Okeechobee is part of the conversation among EDM festival fans.

“This is now a thing,” she said. “I’ve talked to people from California, Michigan, Illinois, and they all came for this, and already said they’d be back. I’ll be back.”

About 30,000 campers had arrived by midday Friday at Sunshine Grove, just north of the lake, to see performers including Kings of Leon, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Usher and the Roots, Flume, Wiz Khalifa, Pretty Lights, Solange, Cold War Kids, and George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.

Beyond the music on five stages and other performance spaces, Okeechobee offered a long menu of other diversions, including yoga sessions, art exhibits and seminars, clothing and jewelry vendors, and food trucks.

From the groggy legions in the early-morning coffee queue to late-night totem carriers in the palm-shrouded Jungle 51 (one had a stick topped with the face of President Trump with the words “Make America Rave Again”), the atmosphere was equal parts laid-back appreciation of community and sensuous euphoria.

Sean Perkins was part of a seven-car caravan of friends from Evansville, Ind., attending his first major music festival. The group arrived Thursday night and found people people ready to help with their tent.

“The vibe is great. The people are really friendly,” Perkins said.

A 27-year-old certified nursing assistant who works with developmentally disabled patients in a nursing home, Perkins came to Okeechobee looking for an uplifting spirit. He has been in a wheelchair since he was paralyzed by a tumor on his spine.

“I just wanted to kind of get my life back,” he says. “I decided I’m going to get out there and live life and see what I can do.”

Topped by a large, sculpted-plastic deer head with his face obscured by a thin, green veil, William Soehner, 27, of Chapel Hill, N.C., said he prefers Okeechobee to Bonnaroo.

“It’s a lot friendlier, a lot less corporate,” said Soehner, a Cold War Kids fan who expected to find “a bunch of new music that I really enjoy from acts I don’t know.”

Soehner, 27, said his outfit was part of his character, Deer Man.

“I went to Bonnaroo a couple of years ago and everyone was getting in so much trouble,” he said. “All these kids were eating bad drugs and getting robbed, and kids were fighting. And I was like, ‘This place needs a f-----g superhero!”

Soehner said while he wants the costume to generate smiles, he is serious about pointing out bad actors to festival authorities: “I’m definitely looking out for people.”

Fort Lauderdale residents Ron Tannebaum and Ken Pomerance also were at Okeechobee in rescue mode, manning a tent for their drug and alcohol recovery organization In The Rooms to mentor visitors at meetings every three hours throughout the festival.

Under a sign that said Soberchobee, they described the tent as an “oasis” for recovering music fans facing myriad temptations across the festival grounds.

“We’re here to have a safe environment, so they know they can come back here if they get that urge to use again,” Tannebaum said.

Business is booming: They requested a larger tent than they had in 2016 and meetings this year were still standing room only. Tannebaum said they got calls from people who had attended meetings at Okeechobee in 2016, who said they’d only buy festival tickets this year if they knew In The Rooms would be there.

Anthony Fellows, of Hollywood, was at Okeechobee with his HipPOPS truck, filled with his popular gelato bars. He also was there to see Tannebaum and Pomerance, continuing 19 years of sobriety.

“It’s an invaluable resource … at these types of weekends where there are lots of folks who just want to come and enjoy the music, the food, but they need that safe haven,” Fellows said. “I was at a meeting last night, and I set up our truck this morning, and I’m here to do a meeting right now. It’s that oasis in the middle of the sea.”

