Phil Collins' son's band, WYK, hopes to make its mark at Okeechobee fest

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival will be one of the first major U.S. gigs for Miami band What You Know, or WYK.

The band members, all teenagers, feel proud because they got the gig all by themselves.

The band’s drummer, Nic Collins, is the son of singer Phil Collins, and in the past, his father’s connections have helped them book performances, including in Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival. But this time, the band was spotted during a regular gig at Gramps and invited to perform.

They’ll be bringing their blend of funk, alternative and classic rock to the festival at 12:30 p.m. March 4.

“I think that, at the beginning, it’s always nice to have a little boost that put you there, but it’s what you do when you’re there that counts,” said Collins, 15.

He joins vocalist Nick Aquilino, 19, bassist Yannick Waingarten, 17, and lead guitarist Joey Rodriguez, 14.

The band released its first EP, “Juice,” with a party at Gramps in December. It features two upbeat funk rock songs and a ballad played on acoustic guitar.

“Everyone contributes. At the end the song is a little bit of everybody’s personality,” said Waingarten, of their creative process.

“It’s a melting pot of who we love,” Aquilino added.

Collins and Waingarten, who both attend Miami Country Day School, started the band in 2014. Throughout the first year, different members joined and left the band before it settled with its current formation, with Rodriguez and Aquilino joining at the end of 2015.

Since then, they’ve been juggling weekly rehearsals, gigs and international travel with school and homework. Aquilino attends Berklee College of Music online, and Rodriguez is a freshman at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami.

It’s tough, but they say the band comes first.

“Nic and I are juniors right now in high school, so we also got the SATs, and next year we’re applying to college, so we’ve got a lot of stuff,” Waingarten said. “Personally, I prioritize the band more than everything because this is my family, and I think family comes over everything.”

“Most of my teachers understand what I’m doing, and at the end of the day, it’s what I want do, so I’m kind of very driven towards it,” Collins added.

Their one-hour set at Okeechobee, scheduled in the Now stage area, will include mostly original songs, with the exception of two covers.

“When we first started, it was a lot of covers because that’s how you build up your stuff,” Collins said. “But nowadays, we have so many songs that we’ve written, that it’s kind of tough.”

The location of the festival is important for them, they say, finishing each other’s sentences.

“We’re happy that we are playing at Okeechobee because, first of all, it’s close to home,” Collins said. “And we have stuff out and people actually know us.”

“We’re excited to expose our music to a bigger crowd locally,” Waingarten added.

“Not just locally but in this country,” Rodriguez added. “It’s nice to try and get a following here in America.”

After Okeechobee, WYK will be on to the next local gig: a performance at Carnaval on the Mile in Coral Gables on March 5.

“We want to be remembered for actually making good music that people actually liked, not so much, ‘Hey, it’s Phil Collins’ son. Maybe you should check it out.’ We actually want to have some sort of impact in music,” Collins said.

