Art Basel 2017: Where to see Wu-Tang Clan, Björk and 50 Cent

When the week-long tourism nightmare known as Art Basel arrives Dec. 4-10, it will, as usual, be overstuffed with rooftop parties, white-tented fairs and concerts. While some concerts are invite-only (ahem, Duran Duran at Faena Theater), most will be low-key, blink-and-you’ll-miss-them affairs.

So don’t miss them. Limited tickets are still available for the following Art Basel-related shows.

Wu-Tang Clan

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Black Room at Mana Wynwood 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; $50-$55 via ShowClix.com and IIIPoints.com

Hip-hop renegades Wu-Tang Clan have led a busy 2017, and will headline III Points’ Art Basel Concert Series bearing the recent album “The Saga Continues,” a collection of tracks produced by RZA. Most members of the multiplatinum rap group (“C.R.E.A.M.,” “Protect Ya Neck”) are scheduled to perform at Mana Wynwood, but if tickets grow scarce over the coming week, nearby Asian food hall 1-800-Lucky (143 NW 23rd St., Unit 312) will host a 4-8 p.m. Dec. 9 meet and greet and autograph signing.

Björk

9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami $75-$85, $155 for VIP via ShowClix.com and IIIPoints.com

The Icelandic enigma, songwriter and fashion icon showcases her mesmerizing vocals on the new album “Utopia,” a mash note to optimism following the breakup of her decade-long relationship to artist Matthew Barney. But those attributes, hopeful lyrics tempered with pain, may not be showcased during her DJ set at III Points’ Art Basel Concert Series, which we hope Björk will tackle with the same vigor as her music. Brooklyn-based experimental musician Oneohtrix Point Never will open.

Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Miami

Red Bull Sound Select / Courtesy Fort Lauderdale DJ Nick Leon will perform Dec. 5 during Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Miami. Fort Lauderdale DJ Nick Leon will perform Dec. 5 during Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Miami. (Red Bull Sound Select / Courtesy)

10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; $3 with RSVP via RedBullSoundSelect.com, $10 without RSVP; 305-375-0001 or TheGroundMiami.com

The energy drink company Red Bull will host a pop-up showcase of local and international singer-songwriters at the Ground, Club Space’s first-floor concert venue, including two of our local favorites: Miami’s Twelve’len, whose rock- and soul-drenched sound seems indebted to Frank Ocean and Marvin Gaye; and Fort Lauderdale DJ Nick León, whose music fuses sultry R&B and electronica. Brooklyn singer Kilo Kish and Peru’s A.Chal will also perform.

Diplo Basel Edition

Getty Images for Coachella / Frazer Harrison Record producer Diplo of Jack U performs onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2016 in Indio, California. Record producer Diplo of Jack U performs onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Getty Images for Coachella / Frazer Harrison)

11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Liv Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $40 for women, $55 for men via Tixr.com; 305-674-4680 or LivNightclub.com

Diplo, the outspoken DJ-producer born Thomas Wesley Pentz, appears to be growing more popular, his Basel set arriving on the heels of the Nov. 17 release of “Give Me Future,” his Havana-set concert documentary. We’re also craving another season of his Viceland mockumentary series “What Would Diplo Do?” in which the Grammy-winning producer is lampooned by James Van Der Beek. Diplo’s Major Lazer cohorts, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire, are likewise in town for Art Basel-related sets during Bashment TV, a free (via Eventbrite.com) music pop-up taking place 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 1-800-Lucky (143 NW 23rd St., Unit 312). Walshy Fire, a Fort Lauderdale native, will also spin 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at nearby Coyo Taco (2300 NW Second Ave.; $20 via Eventbrite.com).

Cut Copy

Jimmy Fontaine / Courtesy Australian group Cut Copy will perform Dec. 6 at the North Beach Bandshell. Australian group Cut Copy will perform Dec. 6 at the North Beach Bandshell. (Jimmy Fontaine / Courtesy)

6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $25-$30 via PopLifePresents.com; 305-672-5202 or NorthBeachBandshell.com

It’s been 10 years and five albums since the release of “Lights and Music,” the Australian electronica quartet’s breakout dance-funk single, and Cut Copy still sounds rooted in 1980s revivalism. Their recent studio album, “Haiku From Zero,” carries a fusion of tropical rhythms, dance-happy synth-pop, Brian Eno-inspired ambiance and blissed-out disco. Which leaves us hopeful that the same computerized chill will also distinguish the band’s Art Basel show.

50 Cent

Ethan Miller / Getty Images / Courtesy Rapper 50 Cent will perform Dec. 9 at Ora Nightclub. Rapper 50 Cent will perform Dec. 9 at Ora Nightclub. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images / Courtesy)

11 p.m. Sat., Dec. 9, at Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $50 via NightOut.com; 305-912-1010 or OraNightclub.com.

The rap mogul and producer of Starz drama “Power” is out to show he's still one of rap's heavyweights pending the release of his long-delayed album, “Street King Immortal.” In recent months, he has released "Still Think I'm Nothing" ( featuring Jeremih) and “On Something” (featuring Gucci Mane). Before his Ora show, 50 is also scheduled to host (but not perform at) Basel House Mural Festival 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 (RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami). The Basel House gig, Rolling Stone Live, will also feature DJ sets from the Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak and Chromeo’s Dave 1) and OVO Sound’s Majid Jordan.