Avett Brothers: The real heartbreak behind 'True Sadness'

Since the Avett Brothers released their 2013 album “Magpie and the Dandelion,” bassist Bob Crawford and his bandmates, guitarist Scott and pianist Seth Avett, have felt the wounds of new tragedies: death, divorce and childhood illness. While Seth weathered a divorce from his first wife (he has since married actress Jennifer Carpenter) and the passing of his aunt Alice, Crawford has taken periodic tour breaks for his 9-year-old daughter, Hallie, who has since 2009 suffered through chemotherapy, seizures and an ongoing battle with a brain tumor. Hallie’s cancer has been in remission since 2013 — March will mark four years — but now Crawford is preparing for his daughter’s upcoming hip surgery, which will require four months in a full-body cast.

Crawford would be forgiven if he considered quitting the band. Instead, he refocused the pain into “True Sadness,” the North Carolina band’s ninth album, a collection of confessional roots-rock songs that sound more buoyant than anguished. When released last June, the album shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Albums, Rock Albums and Digital Albums charts.

Speaking by phone from his car in Chapel Hill, N.C., Crawford says he found catharsis in recording the new album, which catches fans up on the past three years of the Avetts. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the band will perform at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater.

“My daughter lost the right side of her brain. She’s severely disabled. It’s never going to be OK. My wife and I are constantly working through it,” Crawford says. “But she’s such a joy to be around, you know? So I think that true sadness is where we walk through life, feeling the sweetness of joy. We experience that while also suffering a little bit, feeling the pain and fragility of life.”

The Avett Brothers perform at an August 2016 concert in Bethlehem, Pa. Emily Paine / The Morning Call The Avett Brothers perform at an August 2016 concert in Bethlehem, Pa. The Avett Brothers perform at an August 2016 concert in Bethlehem, Pa. (Emily Paine / The Morning Call)

Crawford, who took a brief hiatus from the Avett Brothers in 2011 to support Hallie, devotes his spare time between tours to raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He says “True Sadness” confronts the band’s personal hardships and finds acceptance of them. This is true for “Satan Pulls the Strings,” a bouncy, banjo-punched anthem about self-sufficiency, with Crawford adding a bassline. It’s also true for the plucky bluegrass single “Divorce Separation Blues,” an on-the-nose meditation on Seth’s divorce that’s a throwback to the Avetts’ early folk ballads (“Swept Away,” January Wedding”).

“If you like the Avetts, you know how Scott and Seth write, and how close to the vest and vulnerable they are when they express themselves,” Crawford says.

“True Sadness” is anchored by the lead single “Ain’t No Man,” a stomping-and-clapping excursion into gospel and electronica, and an example of the evolution of the Avett Brothers' sound. When Crawford, Seth, Scott and drummer Bob Kwon convened to record the album in 2014, they did so with veteran hip-hop producer Rick Rubin (Beastie Boys, Run-D.M.C., Adele, Johnny Cash), who added pop and synth polish to the band’s usual folk and bluegrass leanings.

The Avett Brothers will perform Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Crackerfarm / Courtesy The Avett Brothers will perform Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. The Avett Brothers will perform Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. (Crackerfarm / Courtesy)

“Rick is our fifth [member],” Crawford says of Rubin, the band’s producer since 2009. “He’s a fast-moving ringleader. He’d be in the control room, then dash out to the drummer, then suggest, ‘Hey, let’s try strings here.’ We would record ourselves playing over remixes. We ended up with four versions of the record.”

If “True Sadness” captures the stress and heartache of the Avett family, Crawford says the band’s next album will swing more positive. Midway through the recording sessions in 2015, Seth Avett and Jennifer Carpenter welcomed their first child, Isaac.

“I fully expect Seth will produce one of many songs about having a child, because that’s what happen,” Crawford says. “We’ve been doing it this way for 16 years now. We always accept now that whatever’s going on in our lives, for better or worse, will end up in the music.”

The Avett Brothers will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1801 NE Sixth St. Tickets cost $64.50-$74.50 at Ticketmaster.com. Call 954-519-5500 or go to TheAmpPompano.org.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364