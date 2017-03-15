In Miami Gardens, much more than jazz

For a dozen years now, Jazz in the Gardens has used the musical genre in its name as a gateway to explore styles of expression with roots in black American musical traditions that have become the lingua franca of striving, creative communities around the world. Jazz, rap, hip-hop, gospel, soul, funk and R&B are all at home here.

Continuing through Sunday and hosted by nationally syndicated radio personality Rickey Smiley, Jazz in the Gardens will include performances by jazz legend Herbie Hancock, socially conscious rapper-actor Common, soulful hip-hop group the Roots, three-time Grammy winner Jill Scott, actor and hip-hop star LL Cool J, soul singer Andra Day, young jazz bassist Esperanza Spalding, crooner Robin Thicke, funk-pop jesters Morris Day and the Time, gospel singer Smokie Norful and the JITG All-Stars, featuring Chante Moore, Will Downing and Marion Meadows.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19; gates open at 3 p.m. each day

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens

Cost: $80 at the gate, $69 advance for one-day general-admission entry; two-day general-admission passes $116 at the gate, $96 advance; reserved seating and VIP also available

Contact: 561-681-5645 or JazzInTheGardens.com

