In Miami, John Legend's passion has a purpose

Kicking off his 2017 "Darkness and Light" Tour at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, May 12, John Legend may one day be considered among the defining talents of his generation, not merely for his extraordinary gifts as a singer, songwriter and musician, but for that quality that eludes most performers: authenticity. Legend’s sensitive balladry, both as he has written it and performed it, has always been about honest, universal emotions.
In an interview with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker that appears in the June/July issue of Town & Country magazine (dedicated to philanthropy and on sale May 16), Legend explains why, lately, he has felt compelled to extend that honesty into social and political discussions: “Nina Simone said it’s an artist’s duty to reflect upon the time in which we live. I don’t believe that every artist should do it, if they’re not mentally prepared, if they have not studied up on the subjects, if they’re not passionate about them. But don’t hold back if you are passionate about something. If you care about something, your fans want you to be authentic.”
