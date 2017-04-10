Dangerous times for Boca Raton's Ariana Grande

With a powerful, soulful soprano, a string of major hit singles and an influential fashion-forward style, Boca Raton’s Ariana Grande seems uniquely positioned for broad, sustained pop-chart success. But first she must help the built-in audience of girls raised on her likable character in parent-approved Nickelodeon series “Victorious” and “Sam and Cat” navigate the transition to more mature themes on her Grammy-nominated album “Dangerous Woman.” Her new duet with John Legend on the title track for the live-action film “Beauty and the Beast” is a reminder that she is still having it both ways.
Grande’s new world tour, which includes a stop in Miami on April 14, has been a challenge for some reviewers, mainly for her decision to perform much of her show not draped in pastels but shrouded in near darkness. “Grande basically hides from the audience all night,” a perplexed reviewer wrote for the San Jose Mercury News.
But we’re thinking the 23-year-old singer will open up on a stage so close to the warmth of her hometown, revealing a performance the New York Times’ Jon Pareles called “a show of confidence, prowess and aplomb” that “flaunts professionalism, not skin or profanities.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, with opening performances by Victoria Monét and Little Mix
Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: $25.95-$195.95
Contact: 786-777-1000 or AAarena.com, Ticketmaster.com