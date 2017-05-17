RAM's horns of plenty at Haitian Compas Festival

An annual cultural staple for South Florida’s Haitian community, the 19th edition of the Haitian Compas Festival brings two days of food, art and music to Miami’s Bayfront Park, including a performance on Sunday by popular Port-au-Prince-based mizik rasin group RAM.
Led by founder and vocalist Robert A. Morse and his wife, vocalist Lunise Morse, RAM will kick off a U.S. festival tour in Miami, sharing music from the 2016 album “RAM 6: Manman me se Ginen.” In reviewing the band's first studio album in 10 years for NPR, Banning Eyre, a senior producer for Afropop Worldwide, called RAM’s invigorating mix of traditional rara horns, rock guitar and melodious choruses the group’s best work ever.
“For all its deep mysteries, this album is great fun start to finish,” Eyre said, describing it as “soul food for a troubled land.”
RAM’s local performances on their tour also include a show at 11 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Miami’s Moca Cafe Lounge, 738 NE 125th St. (Facebook.com/MocaCafeLounge) and July 2 at the fourth annual Palm Beach Haitian Festival at the South Florida Fairgrounds (PalmBeachHaitianFest.com).
When: 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21
Where: Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: $40, $42
Contact: 305-945-8814 or Facebook.com/HaitianCompasFest