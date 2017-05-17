RAM's horns of plenty at Haitian Compas Festival

Caption

Charm City Burger Company in Deerfield Beach was voted best burger in our 2016 Best of South Florida readers poll.

The restaurant, which has been open for nearly a decade, prides itself on cooking high-quality burgers.

“Wanted to create kind of a neighborhood, real, old-school, fun, cheap, affordable, quality burger place,” said Michael Saperstein, owner of Charm City Burger Company.

The South Florida establishment grinds its meat daily from Sunshine Provisions. The meat is then left to age for a day before serving it to customers.

“No trimmings, no waste, just real deal upper choice and prime beef,” Saperstein said.

Some of the burgers on the menu include the Good Ole burger, the Cowboy burger and the Big Sloppy, for customers who might have a bigger appetite.

The name Charm City comes from the owner’s origins in Baltimore. Charm City is a nickname for the city.

“We wanted to be very charming and friendly,” Seperstein said. “A lot of people don’t know that Charm City is Baltimore, and that’s really the reason why it just kind of worked.”

The burger place will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary in November.

Charm City Burger Company is at 1136 E Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach.