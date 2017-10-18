Conor Oberst delivering new harvest of emotions at Culture Room

A writer of music treasured for its spare beauty and courageous vulnerability, Conor Oberst crafted the songs heard on his latest album in a 48-hour burst of creativity that followed a move from New York City back to his hometown of Omaha in the winter of 2015 after doctors discovered a cyst on his brain. This was about a year after Oberst, long aligned with feminist causes, struggled to untangle himself from a made-up rape allegation, eventually recanted by his accuser.

Recorded with vigilant restraint on piano, acoustic guitar and harmonica for his 2016 album “Ruminations” were 10 songs that coalesced into a rich, ragged and sometimes dark confessional — Oberst picks at the scabs of celebrity in “It’s a Little Uncanny” and “You All Loved Him Once,” and confronts mortality on “Tachycardia” and “Counting Sheep,” on which he sings, “Everything ends. Everything has to.”

Conor Oberst brings music from his critically praised album "Salutations" to Fort Lauderdale's Culture Room on Oct. 20.

But in March of this year, Oberst revealed new layers of emotion in these songs with the companion-piece album “Salutations,” which presents the same 10 tracks, plus seven others, recorded with a full band. While the complicated introspection of Oberst’s lonesome ruminations remains intact, the added texture of accordions, organs and strings warms them into something more approachable and hopeful. Critics have been uniformly impressed, comparing these songs favorably to anything produced in his 15 years with indie-folk heroes Bright Eyes or the punk-leaning Desaparecidos.

“‘Salutations’ sounds even more like ‘Harvest’-era Neil Young than ‘Ruminations’ sometimes did,” wrote a reviewer for Brooklyn Vegan. “Considering Conor's already proven to have longevity, something tells me time will treat both of these albums very well."

Oberst will share these songs in the way they are best heard, in a concert setting, at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room on Friday, Oct. 20. He has partnered with Plus1, which will send $1 from every ticket sold to support Planned Parenthood and its work to deliver reproductive health care and education to women and men in the U.S. and around the world.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20; Tim Kasher opens

Where: Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $30

Contact: 954-564-1074, CultureRoom.net

