Kings of Leon forecast at Coral Sky: Continued reign

It has been a year since the men of Followill released “Walls,” a shiny package of pop-rock calculations highlighted by the singles “Waste a Moment” and “Reverend.” If music critics were largely left wanting, fans felt otherwise, pushing “Walls” to the top of the Billboard chart (it’s the band’s first No. 1 album) and buying tickets at a rate that encouraged Kings of Leon to extend the supporting tour, which arrives in West Palm Beach on Friday, Oct. 27.

This is not entirely new territory for Nashville-based brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and cousin Matthew Followill, whose indie-soul credibility and pop intuition prompted the lazy “Southern Strokes” shorthand when they were filling arenas nearly a decade ago with breakout hits "Use Somebody" and "Sex on Fire," from 2008's Grammy-winning “Only by the Night.”

Getty Images Kings of Leon will bring new songs "Reverend" and "Waste a Moment" to Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Friday, Oct. 27. Kings of Leon will bring new songs "Reverend" and "Waste a Moment" to Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Friday, Oct. 27. (Getty Images)

The band’s slow-burning career since, interrupted by unfortunate detours into rock-star celebrity excess, has left many onlookers conflicted. But perhaps it’s best to let the music speak for itself: In March, Kings of Leon performed a headlining set at the Okeechobee Music and Art Festival that was a masses-pleasing spectacle but somehow managed to retain an air of open-garage-door, neighborhood-jam authenticity. No easy trick.

Kings of Leon has the good sense to have folky Los Angeles rock quartet Dawes as the opening act on Friday. Don’t be late.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27; Dawes opens

Where: Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach

Cost: $17.75 (four-pack)-$221

Contact: LiveNation.com, KingsOfLeon.com

