Marc Anthony comes full circle in Miami

While 2017 has not included an album of new music for Marc Anthony, few performers have added as much polish to their popularity this year as he has.

The swoon-inducing Puerto Rican crooner was the halftime entertainer at El Classico, which drew the eyes of the soccer world to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in July for a match between star-studded Spanish rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Last month, the 49-year-old New York native was one of the architects of “Somos Live,” the historymaking concert at Marlins Park that, paired with live performances from Los Angeles, raised more than $35 million for hurricane relief.

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez teamed up to gather performers including Bruno Mars, J Balvin, Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder, Maroon 5, Chris Martin, Ricky Martin, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Gente de Zona, Alejandro Sanz and Daddy Yankee. Sean “Diddy" Combs and the Miami Marlins’ Derek Jeter also appeared during the broadcast that aired on rival networks Telemundo and Univision, as well as on NBC.

This weekend, however, Marc Anthony is interested in a more intimate exchange with his South Florida fans. The Full Circle Tour takes its name from the in-the-round format of these shows, which will feature a circular stage in the center of the arena.

"I want to feel my people very close to me, and dedicate all my songs to them in a very personal manner to thank them from the bottom of my heart for being with me since the beginning of my career," the singer said in a statement announcing the tour.

The top-selling tropical salsa performer of all time has no shortage of hits to share, but a given will be “Preciosa,” a song honoring Puerto Rico.

Also this week, Marc Anthony is in the running for an award at the Latin Grammys on Thursday, Nov. 16. Not an unusual venue for the singer, but he’ll turn up in a surprising category: The father of five is up for Best Latin Children’s Album for “Marc Anthony for Kids.”

When: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 17-18

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $61 and up

Contact: Ticketmaster.com or AAArena.com

