Love we do: Paul McCartney returns to Miami

The first song Paul McCartney played on the first night of his One On One Tour was “A Hard Day's Night,” a Beatles classic he had not performed in more than 50 years. “I suggested that [we open with] it to the band and we all got a bit sort of goose-bumpy,” McCartney said in a Rolling Stone interview. “If it excites us, it will probably excite an audience."

The 75-year-old rock icon’s concert at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, which opens a new U.S. leg of his globe-trotting tour, marks the first South Florida concert by the Beatles’ legend since his Up & Coming concert at Sun Life Stadium in 2010. It is an understatement to say that McCartney’s local fans are excited by the show, which is a virtual sell-out, with only a small number of single tickets remaining.

Earlier performances on the tour have included an especially wide range of hits and rare cuts from throughout McCartney’s career. The Quarrymen were represented by “In Spite of All the Danger,” and a half-dozen Wings staples included “Junior’s Farm” and “Jet.” McCartney even brings things into the present with a slower-tempo version of “FourFiveSeconds,” the 2015 Rihanna single he co-wrote with Kanye West.

AEG Presents Paul McCartney performs at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, July 7, his first South Florida concert since 2010. Paul McCartney performs at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday, July 7, his first South Florida concert since 2010. (AEG Presents)

And, of course, there is a deep dive into the Lennon-McCartney catalog for rarities (including “The Fool on the Hill,” “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite” and “Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End”) and some of the greatest pop music ever written, from “Can’t By Me Love,” “Love Me Do” and “Eleanor Rigby” to “Yesterday,” “Hey Jude” and “Let It Be.”

This concert, a nearly three-hour event produced by AEG Presents, was pushed back from its original date on July 5 (tickets for that show will be honored on Friday) to allow for “enhancements” to a production that includes massive, state-of-the-art video screens, lasers and fireworks. Not that these songs require such embellishments. McCartney will be accompanied by his crack touring band of the past 15 years (longer than the Beatles were together): guitarists Rusty Anderson and Brian Ray, keyboard player Paul "Wix" Wickens and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 7

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $165-$250 (for single tickets remaining at press time)

Contact: 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com, AAArena.com

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com