On Miami Beach, a transporting evening of humanity via the oud

In the supple hands of composer and musicologist Tarek Abdallah, the oud is a centrifuge of rhythms that human beings have used to communicate and define civilization for centuries, offering an entrancing journey through the ages from then to now, from way over there to right here. Supported by the percussive timekeeping of Adel Shams el Din, revered master of the tambourinelike riq, this is music rich in the traditions not only of the pair’s native Egypt but of mankind.

There is something primal in these sounds, a story being told, one that reverberates from Mesopotamia to the twang of Bill Monroe, and a glorious reminder of what we share. This performance is the last of the Rhythm Foundation’s three-part Axis of Love concert series, which has offered traditional and innovative sounds from conflict zones of the Middle East and Africa, presented with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s Knight Arts Challenge.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where: North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Cost: $20 (advance)

Contact: 305-672-5202 or RhythmFoundation.com

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com