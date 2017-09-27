Get Shorty: Two nights of alt-trombone in Fort Lauderdale

Troy Andrews, better known as Trombone Shorty, has taken his horn of plenty to places he never could have envisioned when he made his debut at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, at age 5, onstage with Bo Diddley. The 31-year-old author and philanthropist has played the White House, sure, but he’s also now at the esteemed Blue Note Records, which earlier this year released his album “Parking Lot Symphony,” his first for the label. Last weekend, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue were at the Pilgrimage Music and Arts Festival in Franklin, Tenn., part of an impressive lineup of rock, blues and alt-country stars that included Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr., Shovels and Rope and the Avett Brothers. This weekend, they’re doing two nights at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale.
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 29-30; Dumpstaphunk opens.
Where: Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $36.50, $40
Contact: 954-449-1025, JoinTheRevolution.net