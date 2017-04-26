Red Hot Chili Peppers in Miami: Gotta have that funk

The funk, the sweat, the sex, the style and, once upon a time, the Froosh … The Red Hot Chili Peppers may be the spawn of the balmy sprawl of coastal California, but are just like us, genetically and sonically, a bass-droppin’ baby of South Flornication.
The band will reintroduce itself in Miami on Saturday, April 29, with music from the Danger Mouse-produced album “The Getaway,” a sinewy return to form that includes the summer single “Dark Necessities,” a bold reminder that RHCP can still conjure moments of moody magic.
The live show has received strong notices. The Seattle Times wrote of a March concert: “The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ great feat … was existing in a special plane where the familiar became new again, treating a rowdy … crowd to an all-out auditory and visual assault of relentless energy and joy that elevated the show above pure fan service.” Can a performance in the lusty humidity of Miami be any less?
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29; Jack Irons opens
Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: $49-$99
Contact: 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com, AAArena.com