South Florida Symphony Orchestra finds its Nietzsche

The South Florida Symphony Orchestra will perform a huge program during its regional tour, which opens Jan. 22 at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

The concert is so big that music director and conductor Sebrina Maria Alfonso has titled it "Ubermensch [Super Man]," a reference to Friedrich Nietzsche, the inspiration of Richard Strauss' "Also Sprach Zarathustra," which opens the performance. The "Sunrise" fanfare section was famously used by Stanley Kubrick in the 1968 movie "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Also included will be the world premiere of "Legend of Bird Mountain," composed by Fort Lauderdale's Tom Hormel for a ballet. Guest artist Tessa Lark, playing a 1683 Stradivarius violin, will join the orchestra for Erich Wolfgang Korngold's "Violin Concerto."

"I would say it's normal for us to do ambitious programming, but this is a really ambitious program," Alfonso says. "Strauss' tone poem is not heard a lot [because] ... it was written for such a large orchestra. It calls for more players than we normally have. There are 104 or 105 musicians that we have to use for these concerts — 70 to 75 is my regular number. There are more woodwinds and brass and a very large string section. There are two musicians for every stand. [For the Strauss work], each stand has its own part. There could be 44 or 45 different parts being played. That's the scary part about this piece."

A retiree who has lived in California, Hawaii, Idaho and, now, Florida, Hormel composed "Legend of Bird Mountain" in 1990 to win a contest put on by Sun Valley Summer Arts Festival and the visiting New York City Ballet. Hormel won the contest with a then-four-minute piece.

"They said, 'We didn't really want your music. We just wanted you,' " Hormel recalls. "They said [they] wanted to create a ballet and create the music at the same time. We did, like, a minute every day for five or six days and came up with a five-minute ballet."

Tom Hormel Tom Hormel / Courtesy Tom Hormel, of Fort Lauderdale, composed “Legend of Bird Mountain,” which will be performed as part of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s “Ubermensch” program Jan. 22-26 in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Key West. Tom Hormel, of Fort Lauderdale, composed “Legend of Bird Mountain,” which will be performed as part of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s “Ubermensch” program Jan. 22-26 in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Key West. (Tom Hormel / Courtesy) (Tom Hormel / Courtesy)

Over the years, he has added to the piece, which was named after the Idaho landscape (a stipulation of the contest). It now is 23 minutes long. An associate working with Hormel on another project suggested it was time to debut the new and expanded work.

"I said that was a great idea, but I didn't know how to go about it," Hormel says. "So she looked up some things. She got a phone number and called the Symphony. And, of all things, Sebrina happened to walk by and answered the phone, and she said she wanted to hear it. We sent it to her, and she loved it."

Alfonso was so impressed with "Legend of Bird Mountain" that she used her contacts to get the composition back on the stage in its original intent, a ballet. Next January, a ballet set to the music by the Martha Graham Dance Company will be performed with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra.

Alfonso also used her connections to bring in Lark for the concerts. Lark won the Naumburg International Violin Competition in 2012, but it was taking silver at the 2014 Indianapolis International Violin Competition that earned her access to the Stradivarius violin for four years.

"I have a working relationship with her management, so I was able to secure her because she's actually pretty busy," Alfonso says. "You don't have too many people putting [Korngold's 'Violin Concerto] in their repertoire because it's difficult. But you would never know it as an audience member, because it's actually beautiful music. He scored music for movies ["The Adventures of Robin Hood," "Juarez," "Of Human Bondage"]. He's like Aaron Copland in that way.

"All this music has a real deep story to it," Alfonso continues. "And it all has some sort of story of philosophical drama. You're going to kind of end up walking out of there exhausted, because each piece is so dramatic."

A 30-minute, pre-concert chat about the program will be given by Ian Fraser, a patron of the Symphony. He will address how Nietzsche's philosophies in the 1883 book "Thus Spoke Zarathustra" were appropriated by the Nazis and how the meaning of "Ubermensch" changed from the author's original intent.

"Ubermensch" by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra will be performed 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, in Boca Raton. Tickets cost $30-$60. To order, call 561-297-6124 or go to SouthFloridaSymphony.org or Ticketmaster.com.

The concert will also be performed Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale; Jan. 25 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami; and Jan. 26 at the Key West Theater, 5901 College Road.