Against all odds, the blessed life of Charlie Wilson

When Charlie Wilson takes the stage at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on May 11, fans will see a stylish, eternally youthful R&B star, a performer of seemingly boundless energy, fervent optimism and a relentless devotion to his craft as an entertainer.

The man Wilson sees in the mirror is an emaciated, 120-pound ghost, a homeless, cocaine-addicted loner huddled in an unlocked U-Haul van parked in a Los Angeles truck lot in the early 1990s.

When Wilson begins to sing, the audience will hear one of the great vocalists of the R&B era of the 1980s, when the Gap Band was at its funky zenith, a voice so iconic that when contemporary pop stars Kanye West, Justin Timberlake and Snoop Dogg wanted to add soulful vocal authenticity to recent releases, they went straight to Uncle Charlie.

The voice Wilson hears is the one in the back of the van begging for divine intervention.

“I would pray and ask God not to let the devil kill me,” Wilson says by phone from his home in Los Angeles. “I was around some very, very unholy things. Sometimes, I thought that I was not going to wake up.”

That was more than 20 years and 10 Grammy nominations ago, but it’s important that the new Charlie Wilson not forget the old one. Not only does it help keep him focused on his 22 years of sobriety, but his candor in detailing his darkest hour is part of his crusade to convince others that there is hope no matter how bleak the circumstances. He collected his memories in a 2015 book, “I Am Charlie Wilson,” but also shares tales during his shows.

“I want to inspire people going through some of the things I was going through at the time. I know there are people out there struggling with something. We don’t like to let nobody know. We don’t like to share. That’s the reason we can’t get sober fast enough, because we don’t like to share. It’s all such a secret, you know?” Wilson says. “I just wanted to show ’em that you can get up, man.”

Wilson comes to such evangelism naturally, as the son of a Church of God preacher in Tulsa, Okla.

“People on the streets used to say I talked too much. They’d say, ‘Man, he’s giving drugs a bad name,’ ” says Wilson, 64, with a long, hearty laugh.

THE COMEBACK

The road to redemption began in the early 1990s, when a cousin, three years sober, came across a homeless Wilson and, through tears, persuaded him to enter a drug rehab program, the singer’s sixth or seventh attempt, he says. While there, Wilson met “an angel,” Mahin Tat, a native of Iran, who would become his wife in 1995.

He accomplished his first goal — “I didn’t want to die” — but the prospect of reviving a singing career seemed impossible. For the next several years, he was rejected by labels, producers and promoters, everyone telling him in no uncertain terms that he was too old, too yesterday. He did some small-paying Gap Band gigs with brothers Robert and Ronnie, serving the warmed-up nostalgia of “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” “Burn Rubber” and “Early in the Morning.” He hired an agent, law school student Michael Paran, who agreed to work for free while he learned the music business.

“A lot of time, that would lead the person back to getting high or drinking or using,” Wilson says. “Usually, that does happen, but I had a good support system around me. My wife, the woman I met in rehab, is just an awesome spirit. She promised me she would never let my feet hit the ground. And it’s been 22 years.”

Relentless touring, and Paran’s developing expertise making performances more and more lucrative, slowly reminded the industry who Wilson was. A 2000 solo album on Interscope, “Bridging the Gap” (his first since 1992), sold modestly. Five years later, Wilson signed with Jive Records and released the album “Charlie, Last Name Wilson,” a gold record that hit No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and featured cameos by such fans as R. Kelly, Will.i.am, Snoop Dogg and Timberlake.

Over the next 12 years, Wilson earned nine Grammy nominations in a variety of categories, including one in 2015 for his collaboration on the Kanye West song “Bound 2.” In February, his album “In It To Win It” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, aided by guest performers including Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Robin Thicke, Snoop Dogg and Lalah Hathaway.

The first single from the album, a collaboration with rapper-actor T.I., is titled “I’m Blessed.”

TESTED BY CANCER

All was not smooth in Wilson’s ride back to the top. In 2008, a bomb dropped: He was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Wilson admits to feeling sorry for himself for a minute.

“I was like, ‘I can’t win for losing. The whole ’90s passed me by, and now I get diagnosed with prostate cancer?’ I was about to start believing what people were saying about me. And that’s not good,” Wilson says. “So I really focused on a higher power. I said, ‘Lord, I need you to help me here. I just need to know that you still have my back.’ I probably had no business asking that question, but again, he came right on through for me.”

Wilson, who gets tested once a year and remains cancer-free, has taken what he’s learned about the disease to groups of black men around the country, urging them to get tested. Black men have roughly double the prostate cancer incidence rate and mortality rate of non-Hispanic white males in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

These speaking engagements face a tough audience. Even when he is accompanied by a bus equipped to do PSA tests, screening blood for the prostate-specific antigen, a large majority of men refuse, Wilson says.

Wilson tells the story of being visited backstage in Atlanta by a fan who told him that in response to the singer’s appeal, he and his brother went with 15 friends to be tested.

“I was like, ‘All right, thanks,’ and I turned around to go. And he said, ‘We all had prostate cancer.’ And I turned back around and said, ‘What?’ ” Wilson recalls. “He said, ‘We all had prostate cancer. My oldest brother, he just told me to come give you a hug. It’s outside of his prostate, it’s spreading.’ He said, ‘I just want to hug you, man, because we never would have went, and my brother never would have went, because he didn’t think anything was wrong with him. He told me to give you a hug.’