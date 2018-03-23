Ticket alert: Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony top LOTOS Music Festival in Boca Raton

Hip-hop icons Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, the Pharcyde and the Beastie Boys’ Mix Master Mike lead the bill for the LOTOS Music Festival, returning May 27 to Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton.
General-admission tickets, on sale now, cost $65 via Ticketmaster.com and pay-by-phone at 800-745-3000. VIP costs $395, which includes a one-night stay at Boca Raton Resort and Club and a pre-concert meet and greet with a musician to be announced.
Formerly known as Legends of the Old School, LOTOS Music Festival will also feature performances from Everlast, frontman of House of Pain; reggae-fusion veterans Inner Circle (“Bad Boys”); British hip-hop raconteur Slick Rick ("Children's Story," "La Di Da Di"); Los Angeles foursome the Pharcyde (“Passin’ Me By”); Rhymin’-N-Stealin’, a Beastie Boys tribute act; and Miami bass pioneers 2 Live Crew (“Hoochie Mama,” “Shake a Lil’ Somethin’ ”).
The fourth annual LOTOS festival is no stranger to busting rhymes in Mizner Park. Previous headliners include Bell Biv DeVoe, Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Kid ‘n Play and DJ Laz. For more information, go to LotosMusicFest.com.
pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364