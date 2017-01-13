Looking for star in Skye in Fort Lauderdale

As he swaggers across the screen in his latest music video, rap-singing lyrics in that modern urban slur, stylishly snipping the ends of his words like he's got somewhere better to be, Daniel Skye may be all but unrecognizable from the kid who walked the halls of Scheck Hillel Community School in Aventura. Except for the hair — some of the best lettuce in pop music.

Born and raised in Hollywood, the 16-year-old Skye is a social-media darling with 2.3 million Instagram followers who is trying to make the Shawn Mendes-style leap to mainstream stardom, aided by a move last year to Los Angeles.

After touring with Demi Lovato on the 2015 DigiFest tour, this fall Skye released his debut single on RCA Records, a Bieber-y, tough-guy-soft-heart ballad called "Good As It Gets," produced by Charlie Handsome (Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, IloveMakonnen). On Friday he released a chill follow-up, "On," which he co-wrote with Starrah (Rihanna, Drake, the Weeknd).

Skye will perform a free concert on Monday in a new performance space at the recently expanded Extreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, with meet-and-greet opportunities for those who buy a bag of Daniel Skye swag (including an EP, T-shirt and backpack). On his way to South Florida, Skye answered a few email questions.

What's your favorite place to hang out when you are in South Florida?

Honestly, my favorite place to hang out when I visit is my house. I really enjoy spending time with my family. S/o to my mom Esther, dad Sam, my brothers Robert, JJ, JoJo, and my sister Rebecca for always being there for me :)

That's a sweet ride in the video for "Good As It Gets." Do you drive? What dream car will you buy after your first Grammy Award?

It's a Dodge Charger [in the video] ... the fastest version of that car. Was pretty cool having it on set. I only have my permit. My parents won't let me drive since I don't live with them (ha ha). [For my dream car] I would definitely have to go with the Lamborghini Huracán.

Name some performers who were fixtures on your playlist growing up.

Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West. And Lil Wayne, for sure.

Besides you, who has the best hair in pop music?

The Weeknd, for sure. Before he cut his hair though (lol).

Which performer would you most like to make a duet video with?

I think it would be cool to hop on a track with Migos. I've been vibing with their music.

What's the craziest thing someone in the audience has thrown to you?

As weird as it sounds, people actually throw their phones onstage all the time. I just try to give it back as safe as possible.

