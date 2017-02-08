Death, the '70s punk band that got a second chance at life, visits South Florida

Death was born on an April night in 1973 at Detroit’s Cobo Arena, where Alice Cooper pranced onstage with a boa constrictor slithering around his neck. On his way to another party, Dannis Hackney and his mother found themselves cutting through the arena toward the rear exit, weaving through a sea of hard-rocking fans while Cooper blasted “Billion Dollar Babies,” the title song from his album of the same name. Hackney, then 18, slowed his pace, captivated by the singer, and his mother pulled away, complaining that Cooper seemed like he was having mental problems. Later that night, he told his brothers Bobby, 16, and David, 20, about the experience. They kicked him out of their bedroom.

“We were still a little funk R&B band called Rock Fire Funk Express at the time,” Dannis recalls by phone. “So no hard rock. The way [Cooper’s band] was playing, the reckless abandon they had with the equipment, it was an exciting thing that was going on. Then, David goes to the Who’s ‘Quadrophenia’ show a few months later, and — boom — we became Death.”

Death’s sound rapidly came together in the Hackney brothers’ bedroom, a hard-charging rhythm that forms a bridge between the Stooges, MC5 and Cooper and the late-1970s punk assault of Bad Brains and the Ramones.

Within two years, Death would record a demo tape, “For All the World to See,” and almost land a major record deal. But it would take another 33 years for the world to hear it.

The Detroit protopunk trio Death formed in the 1970s, but thanks to the Internet and the 2012 documentary "A Band Called Death," the band is seeing a late-career surge in popularity.

Reached at their recording studio in Jericho, Vt., Dannis and Bobby feel contentabout Death, which slipped into obscurity in the ‘70s and might have stayed there, if bloggers and record traders had not revived interest in the band online. Now, 40 years after folding, Death is back and will kick off an eight-date tour Thursday, Feb. 9, at Gramps bar in Miami.

Death has been riding a wave of accolades of late, with music historians now crediting the Hackneys as creating a style of punk years before punk went mainstream. Death’s comeback was distinguished by a 2009 release of their original demo, a 2012 documentary titled “A Band Called Death,” and an induction last October of Death’s 45-inch vinyl single “Politicians in My Eyes” into the Smithsonian African American History Museum.

“What an honor, what an honor,” says Bobby, now 60 and Death’s lead vocalist. “We didn’t even know we were punk. We called it ‘hard-driving Detroit rock.’ If you came to us rehearsing and said we were punk, we would have beat you up. That was fighting words.”

The Hackneys expected none of this acclaim when they jammed in their Detroit bedroom in 1973. Their mother had agreed to let the trio replace the room’s furniture with amps, mikes and a drum kit, Dannis recalls. David, who died in 2000 from lung cancer, was the brothers’ driving force, fascinated with Pete Townshend’s power chords. After practicing from 3 to 6 p.m. every afternoon in the neighborhood, they would play house parties on Detroit’s predominantly black east side. The music attracted strange looks from attendees, who preferred Motown and Earth, Wind and Fire. Then, David suggested a replacement name for Rock Fire Funk Express: Death.

“David used to love the shock value of the name. You didn’t have death metal or Megadeth back then. You just had us,” Dannis, now 62, recalls with a laugh. “I remember telling one guy our name early on, and he told us, ‘I’m gonna pray for you guys.’ ”

"Politicians in My Eyes," a mid-1970s single from the Detroit protopunk band Death.

When the band began recording what would become their seven-song demo, the Hackneys picked a studio by tacking the Yellow Pages to the wall and tossing a dart. It landed on Groovesville Productions, whose owner, Don Davis, at once signed the band to begin recording at United Sound Recording Studios. Davis loved the sound of Death’s “Politicians in My Eyes,” a harried protest song stuffed with Bobby’s angry vocals and Dannis’ mortarlike percussion; and “Keep on Knocking,” a gleeful blast of punk anchored by David’s insistent guitar riff.

Davis hated Death’s nihilistic-sounding name and wanted the band to change it. . David refused, and Death shot down the record deal.

“When David turned it down, I didn’t understand. I was like, ‘Hey, man, this was our chance,’ ” Bobby recalls. “It was worth $20,000 to $25,000 easy, big money for Detroit back then. We didn’t fall out of love with each other. David was saying, ‘If you make them let you change your name, they’re going to make you change the whole concept.’ ”

After the Hackneys parted ways with Groovesville, Death self-released “Politicians in My Eyes” and disbanded in 1977 without a record deal. Bobby and Dannis moved from Detroit to Vermont and started 4th Dimension, a hybrid of Christian rock and punk, and in the 1980s formed Lambsbread, a reggae jam band, with guitarist Bobbie Duncan. David remained in Detroit, semi-estranged from his brothers, until he died.

Record collectors rediscovered old copies of “Politicians in My Eyes” in 2008, and posted digital copies on Internet message boards. The song eventually reached the ears of Bobby’s son, Bobby Jr. His son’s band, Rough Francis, began covering Death’s songs in concert, which led to the 2009 release of “For All the World to See.”

Because of renewed interest in Death, Bobby says he doesn’t regret David’s choice to keep the band’s name.

“When I think about balking at the deal that could have gotten us recognition, almost 40 years later, and it miraculously comes back to you, you think blessed things can happen,” Bobby says. “Even though we’re older now, we maintained our musical chops, and so when the Death renaissance happened, we were ready enough to play it. Our fans are very sacred to us, because it took us 40 years to connect.”

Death’s Miami show will feature the seven songs from “For All the World to See” and recent music from their 2015 album, “N.E.W,” written with Duncan. They will also debut two songs: “Give It Back” and “Cease Fire,” the latter about recent mass shootings in America.

“’Cease Fire’ is about what’s happening right now, and that’s what Death always did: talk about the moment,” Duncan says. “I try to make sure I’m always channeling David, because those are some big shoes to fill. He’s the man. He’s the reason why Death is still going.”

Death will perform 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Gramps bar, 176 NW 24th St., in Miami. Jacuzzi Boys will open the show. Admission is $15 via Ticketfly.com. The band will also appear for a free Q and A and in-store signing 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Highway, in Fort Lauderdale. Call 305-699-2669 or go to Gramps.com.