Eric Biddines: Straight outta SoFla

West Palm Beach rapper Eric Biddines gets up early every morning to make himself a cup of coffee, often using a French press, as much in appreciation of personal craftsmanship and the tactile ceremony as the quality of the brew, then moves on to help his wife get his sons, ages 8 and 5, off to school, encouraging the reluctant eaters with pancakes or homemade waffles.

A graduate of Atlantic High School in Delray Beach whose voracious reading habits are represented in the large tattoo of Harry Potter etched onto his forearm, Biddines got his music career off the ground while working full-time shifts at Delray Beach Medical Center for eight years.

Now a touring performer, Biddines also runs his own record label, Planet Coffee Bean, juggling work onstage and meetings offstage as he promotes a new album, “The Local Café,” and tries to establish business relationships in the industry (he’s a regular reader of Fast Company and Entrepreneur magazines).

Taking a seat for an interview at the Lake Worth coffeehouse Common Grounds, Biddines asks the first question, addressing the videographer bringing him into focus on the other side of the lens.

“Do I look lazy?” he asks. “Like my posture is terrible? Because sometimes, you look slouched and may not even know it.”

Blue-collar rap

This is shaping up as a busy year in Biddines’ ascent on the national rap scene, beginning with the release of the soulful, cerebral album “The Local Café,” which the 32-year-old Ocala native will celebrate with his first local release party on Saturday, March 4, a free show at Propaganda in Lake Worth. It is his first album since the excellent “Planet Coffee Bean 2” in 2013.

Praise has come from the likes of Complex magazine to NPR, which called Biddines “an introspective Southern griot.”

Eric Biddines Maria Lorenzino / Sun Sentinel West Palm Beach rapper Eric Biddines at Common Grounds coffee shop in Lake Worth. Biddines will perform March 4 at a release party for the album "The Local Cafe" at Propaganda. West Palm Beach rapper Eric Biddines at Common Grounds coffee shop in Lake Worth. Biddines will perform March 4 at a release party for the album "The Local Cafe" at Propaganda. (Maria Lorenzino / Sun Sentinel) (Maria Lorenzino / Sun Sentinel)

With a title that suggests the musings of an old folk-rock singer (a description Biddines does not mind: “Shout-out to James Taylor!”), “The Local Café” is a true album, a collection not of random songs but of pieces that flow together into a theme, in this case the life and struggle found in blue-collar communities across South and Central Florida.

“This area isn’t really known [in hip-hop circles],” Biddines says. “I want to be a champion for us.”

Thoughtful and relentlessly optimistic, Biddines was raised in a Jehovah’s Witness household led by a single mother on a small farm near Ocala, where they raised a few hogs. It was making instant coffee for his mom as a 6-year-old that began Biddines’ affair with caffeine, which gained passion during a 2015 European tour that introduced him to the French press, espresso and pour-over coffee. “The Local Café” includes a song titled “Coffee Love.”

The solitude of his upbringing around Ocala made him something of an introvert, but also inspired the development of a vivid imagination and a curiosity about the world, both the real one and the one of his own creation, which he calls Planet Coffee Bean.

“Planet Coffee Bean is all right in your heart. There’s no GPS or map that can get you there,” says Biddines, also an avid fan of the TV series “Stranger Things” and “Westworld.”

Similar to the recent conversation in politics, Biddines believes urban hip-hop has been guilty of forgetting the dreams of rural America.

“Rick Ross should go to Billings, Mont. … see those people,” he says. “There’s so many places we just overlook, places we don’t see and don’t touch at all. There’s voices there, and talent.”

With the rapid-fire, nasally Dirty South drawl that draws from his first hip-hop heroes, Outkast and Goodie Mob, Biddines shows off the requisite swagger and gymnastic rap skills required to make him a star on new songs such as “Peeuurrnn” and “Whole Trunk.” The latter is a slow-rolling celebration of packing the back of a Chevy Impala with bass-thumping speakers, and the former takes its title from the onomatopoeic suggestion of a ricocheting bullet.

This could be a big year. ‘The Local Cafe’ might be the cookie to the real meal. — Eric Biddines

But “Peeuurrnn” isn’t about a drive-by shooting or anything of the sort. It’s about “teleportation,” Biddines says.

“It’s the desire to leave from a negative place to a positive place, instantly,” he says. “If I don’t like the place I’m in, I just wanna ‘peeuurrnn’ out of the situation.”

Defying the odds

“Peeuurrnn” is symbolic of how good things are for Biddines these days, from the video, directed by Ryan Snyder (Rick Ross, Diddy, Yo Gotti) in the snowy mountains of Park City, Utah — it recently premiered on BET — to the odd sound that opens the song, the call of an elephant.

One of the mythical creatures that inhabits Biddines’ Planet Coffee Bean is a winged elephant, “famous for doing the unthinkable,” he says. The sound foreshadows something quite real, the album “Elephant Wings,” which will be his next release.

Biddines says “Elephant Wings” includes contributions from prominent guest artists, writers and producers (he can’t name names yet), and is the result of meetings in 2016 in New York and Los Angeles with major record labels. He expects to release it after the buzz from “The Local Café” dissipates.

“This could be a big year. ‘The Local Cafe’ might be the cookie to the real meal,” he says.

Shortly before the release of “The Local Café” on Jan. 27, Biddines tweeted: “If you want to reach the nation, start from your corner,” a riff on a lyric from “Humble Mumble” on Outkast’s hit 2000 album “Stankonia.”

“That song stood out for me because it showed you that anything is possible, even with just a focus on the area you’re in. I thought that was important,” Biddines says. “Everything I’ve been doing has been inspired by what’s around me.”

Eric Biddines will perform 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Propaganda, 6 S. J St., in Lake Worth. Admission is free. Call 561-547-7273 or go to PropagandaLW.com.

