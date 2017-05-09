At Culture Room, X will mark 40 years of L.A. punk treasure

A conversation with revered punk siren Exene Cervenka is a study in darkness and light, in which the optimism that she considers instinctive is obscured by the gloom of an approaching thunderstorm.

Just to be clear, Cervenka is very happy to be out on the road with her band, X, four decades after they first got together in Los Angeles.

More than seven years after a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, Cervenka says she has a better handle on her health. She loves her band, which remarkably is still intact with original members John Doe, Billy Zoom and D.J. Bonebrake. And she still gets a kick out of performing songs such as “Johnny Hit and Run Paulene,” “Your Phone's Off the Hook (But You're Not),” “We’re Desperate” and “The World's a Mess — It's in My Kiss.”

While acknowledging the physical and emotional grind of the X 40th anniversary tour, which stops on Friday, May 12, at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, the 61-year-old, Chicago-born, Tallahassee-raised singer and songwriter says it’s important for her to see the country up close.

“I love traveling around the United States. Even though they’ve managed, in the last 35 years, to destroy it, it’s still got some great stuff going on,” Cervenka says. “I always feel really grateful, you know, that we can still do this.”

Cervenka lives in Orange, a suburban Los Angeles city between Anaheim and Santa Ana, which she points out is “not L.A.” Speaking by phone during a break from work — “I’m an office manager, assistant, blue-collar-type person,” she says — Cervenka doesn’t much like what she sees outside the tour bus window these days.

“It’s just the globalists. It’s what they’re doing in every country, you know?” Cervenka says “I mean, where’s the family farmer? We played the first two Farm Aids in the early ’80s, and it’s just sad that there’s so much pressure on people. Families have been destroyed and … there’s so much heroin and meth and stuff like that. It’s really sad. It’s really hard.”

While farms and small towns are dying, Cervenka says, “the Democratic machine” is destroying urban areas. Describing what she sees as “an attack on humanity,” Cervenka does find a bright side.

“People are doing a pretty good job even though they’re trying to divide people so much along ethnic lines and, you know, just every line,” she says. “I don’t know. I’m very optimistic. It’s not my view of what’s happening. It is what’s happening. I’m always positive and optimistic about getting out of the things that are going on. It’s not like I see things darkly. They are dark. But it doesn’t always have to stay that way.”

Exene Cervenka and John Doe will perform Friday, May 12, at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on a 40th anniversary tour by L.A. punk icons X.

BURIED TREASURE

It is hard to overstate the influence of X, with Cervenka and Doe out front, on the underappreciated L.A. punk scene back in the late 1970s, when metal, rock, retro surf rhythms and bits of the Bakersfield country sound coalesced into something more interesting than what was coming out of New York and London at the time.

Doe chronicled the period in his 2016 memoir, “Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk,” which included stories told by fellow artists including Jane Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey of the Go-Go's, Black Flag’s Henry Rollins and former Minuteman Mike Watt.

“I don’t really feel that what we all accomplished got its due credit,” Doe said last year in an Esquire interview. “Some people still think the Sex Pistols were the first punk rock band. Whatever. I really couldn’t care less. But it’s nice to have this as a document, to tell the story of that time and place in the right way.”

Co-author Tom DeSavia, who grew up as a young X fan, described Doe and Cervenka as L.A. punk royalty.

“John and Exene were the George and Tammy of L.A. punk, no question,” DeSavia told Esquire. “They were the coolest people. You went to a show, and you knew what you were going to get. But it was funny for a kid who grew up on pop radio, which I did, because when L.A. punk came into the picture, it came barreling through like a Mack truck into my world, and to the worlds of a lot of kids just like me. And that story has sadly gotten lost."

Cervenka sees parallels between the current DIY nature of music and the anti-label punk ethos of her day, both harboring a creative freedom that yields an explosion of great new bands and music. And, as when X was starting out, it’s still hard to make a living making music.

“It’s impossible, almost. But it always was,” she says. “I never really made that much of a living playing music. I don’t think any of us have. It’s certainly a major part of what I come up with every year, but it wouldn’t support me. … But if you’re doing it for love, you can’t expect to do it for money, too, you know?”

MYSTERIOUS MALADY

Cervenka contributed a story to the memoir by Doe (her former husband, as is actor Viggo Mortensen) and probably has a couple of books in her, perhaps one on her 20-year battle with her body and the health-care industry that diagnosed various neurological problems, including MS.

“That’s what I was told several times by many doctors,” she says. “Then, I didn’t have insurance, so I couldn’t afford the medicine. Finally, I saw somebody who saw me for free, who was a really good neurologist, and he said, ‘No, you don’t have that.’ ”

She’s still without a specific answer.

“Women, especially, have all these weird things, like lupus, fibromyalgia, Epstein-Barr, MS. Sometimes diseases, you can diagnose them, and sometimes they’re not quite in those categories, but there’s something going on,” she says. “I think it’s the nervousness with all the toxins and neurological poisons that are out there, everywhere we are. We’re being fried right now on our phones, for instance. So who knows what’s wrong with us?”

Cervenka is an avid reader, of biographies, in particular. She just finished one about her favorite writer, “Lonelyhearts: The Screwball World of Nathanael West and Eileen McKenney,” and was gathering a bag of books to take on the tour. Included so far were a biography of George Christie, one of the original Hells Angels, and Robert Palmer’s “Deep Blues: A Musical and Cultural History of the Mississippi Delta.”

She’s not ruling out her own book, but isn’t sure she has the material or the memory to pull it off.

“A lot of the women in the punk scene had diaries. Someone like [L.A. punkabilly singer and author] Pleasant Gehman, she was brilliantly keeping track of everything that happened, and had a great memory and was really in love with the whole dynamic of people and what they wore and what they said and how they interacted. Jane Wiedlin did that, too,” Cervenka says. “I didn’t do that. I wrote poems and songs, but I didn’t write down, ‘Hey, this happened this day.’ When I look back … I don’t see the specifics of what I did. Frankly, some of it I don’t remember, because there’s just too much to remember.”