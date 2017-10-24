Foo Fighters tour coming to West Palm Beach

Arena-rock stalwarts Foo Fighters will perform April 26 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on a new North American leg of their tour in support of the album “Concrete and Gold.”

Tickets will cost $37-$91 and are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com, and by calling 800-745-3000. A series of presales, including those via the band’s fan club, Spotify and the Live Nation app, begin 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

The band that multi-instrumentalist Dave Grohl pulled from the ashes of Nirvana back in the day released its latest album last month to a wave of positive reviews.

Paste magazine celebrated the band’s return to the adventurous ambition that percolated on such albums as “The Colour and the Shape,” “In Your Honor” and “Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace.” Producer Greg Kurstin is cited for special praise for having “nudged the Foos out of their songwriting sweatpants and back into skinny jeans.”

Similar admiration greeted the first show on the tour, an Oct. 12 performance that turned the new Anthem arena in Washington, D.C., into “a raucous rock cathedral” (USA Today).

For more information on the tour and presales, visit FooFighters.com or LiveNation.com.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com