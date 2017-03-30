Frederic Rzewski: Rebel without a pause

Shortly after the famous 1971 riot in the Attica Correctional Facility in New York that killed 33 prisoners and 10 prison employees, Frederic Rzewski wrote a 19-minute composition for piano based on a letter by Sam Melville, one of the inmates later found dead. A minimalist masterpiece, “Coming Together” includes an unlikely flourish, a spoken-word section drawn from Melville’s letter.

While the maverick composer’s ear is not focused exclusively on conflict, it is in the arena of rebellion and revolution that Rzewski has done some of his best-known work during more than five decades, pieces that have stood the test of time and cultural upheaval. “Coming Together” has recently been the subject of performances that included Melville’s words read by rapper Mos Def and ’60s political activist and academic Angela Davis.

On Saturday, April 1, the innovative Miami cultural organization Tigertail Productions has invited the 78-year-old Rzewski to perform piano pieces based on great revolutionary songs of the 20th century in a diverse program titled “Music of Resistance.” They include “Mayn Yingele,” inspired by a Yiddish ballad by New York sweatshop poet Morris Rosenfeld; “Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around,” the time-honored gospel song that became a civil-rights-era anthem; and “Wake Up!,” from the Woody Guthrie children’s song.

The evening will conclude with perhaps his best-known piece, “The People United Will Never Be Defeated” (1975), based on Chilean composer Sergio Ortega’s tribute to his countrymen struggling under a repressive regime after the 1973 coup d'état. A reviewer for Gramophone magazine called it “among the most politically and musically ambitious of all keyboard epics.”

The composition was commissioned by classical pianist Ursula Oppens, whose performance received a Grammy nomination. Rzewski had a goal for the song, which runs more than an hour.

“[Oppens] played for people who were mostly cultured, intelligent people, but who at the same time didn’t know very much about, for example, Chile. Were not informed,” he says in a phone interview. “So I was trying to write a piece of music which would appeal to classical audiences, and was long enough to give people an opportunity to think about what it was about. And it worked.”

Rzewski, a native of Massachussetts who spends much of his time in Brussels, says he is pleased that such a political program would be hosted by an American cultural organization, many of which he sees as particularly skittish in the current political climate and threats to government arts funding.

“We live in interesting times,” Rzewski says. “There’s something happening here, in the United States. What it is is not clear.”

If it seems like Rzewski is reciting the opening lines of Buffalo Springfield’s Vietnam War-era protest classic "For What It’s Worth,” he is unaware. But he does lament the lack of new voices building on the revolutionary music during that time.

“There were a lot of great songs, 50 years ago. You heard them sung in demonstrations and marches and so forth. We had Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger, et cetera,” he says. “That seems to have vanished in the last few decades. I’m not clear why.”

Frederic Rzewski opens Tigertail’s Fire festival 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., in Miami. General-admission tickets cost $35. Call 305-324-4337 or go to Tigertail.org.

