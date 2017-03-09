'Game of Thrones' concert is coming to Sunrise

For Ramin Djawadi, the lone composer on HBO’s epic fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” musical ideas often strike at the oddest moments. Before the drama’s premiere in 2011, after watching early footage screened by show creators David Benioff and Daniel Weiss, Djawadi began humming a melody on his drive to the recording studio. That melody became the show’stitle theme, a cascade of violins and drums that plays as cameras soar over King’s Landing, Winterfell and the other lands of the continent Westeros.

“I could picture the towns popping up over Westeros, and the theme just popped into my head. Like that,” Djawadi recalls, snapping his fingers over the phone from his hotel room in Charlotte, N.C. “Sometimes, it happens when I’m in bed, so I have to sneak into the bathroom while my wife is sleeping and hum melodies into my phone.”

Game of Thrones live concert experience - What's Up South Florida? Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Phillip Valys discuss the Game of Thrones live concert experience. Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Phillip Valys discuss the Game of Thrones live concert experience. See more videos

When not humming melodies, Djawadi has been busy composing anthems for the first six seasons of “Game of Thrones” (the seventh season will premiere July 16). But for the past three years, Djawadi has been adapting his soundtrack for the 24-date concert tour “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience,” visiting the BB&T Center in Sunrise this Saturday, March 11.

Djawadi will conduct an 80-piece orchestra from a central pit in the arena as footage from the show’ plays three JumboTrons above the stage. For such a popular TV series — “Game of Thrones” Season 6 drew an average of 23.3 million viewers per episode — deciding which music made the cut at the concert was the hardest challenge of all, Djawadi says.

The orchestra pit during "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience." Barry Brecheisen / Courtesy The orchestra pit during "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience." The orchestra pit during "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience." (Barry Brecheisen / Courtesy)

“I had way too much music to choose from,” Djawadi, 42, says. “It’s really hard to find a balance between all the different themes, and we had to create a story arc onscreen that highlights Season 1 all the way through Season 6.

The footage will include the most recent plot details about Jon Snow, Hodor, the battles and Westeros’ shaky political structure, so Djawadi recommends viewers catch up on the show before the concert. Saturday’s show caters to die-hard fans, and features eye candy as ambitious as the show itself: An elaborate unveiling of the monarch of Westeros’ Iron Throne opens the concert, followed by pyrotechnics that burst from seven stages, each representing one of Westeros’ seven kingdoms.

SNAP Video The main-title theme from "Game of Thrones" is part of Saturday's set list. The main-title theme from "Game of Thrones" is part of Saturday's set list. See more videos

Djawadi, who also composes the soundtrack to FX series “The Strain” and HBO’s other popular drama, “Westworld,” says his orchestra redesigned instruments specifically for the tour. There’s a 14-foot “wildling horn,” an elaborate flute that will be performed during a battle sequence, along with an Armenian woodwind called the duduk, and the hammered dulcimer, a stringed percussive instrument to be used during the theme for heroine Arya Stark. Soloists, including singer Stevvi Alexander and violinist Christine Wu, will perform on other stages.

“It’s not like a classical concert, and it’s not a Blue Man Group show. It’s its own thing,” Djawadi says. “That’s what makes the show so fun. The focus, to me, is on the music and the musicians, and people watching their favorite music creates another level of emotion, and the audience really feels that on this tour.”

“Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” will take place 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, in Sunrise. Admission is $35.25-$95.25 via Ticketmaster.com. Call 954-835-7000 or go to TheBBTCenter.com.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364