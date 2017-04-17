Ticket alert: Gorillaz to headline 2017 III Points Festival in Miami

Acclaimed British rock and trip-hop crew Gorillaz have announced their first North American tour in seven years, including their first-ever Florida appearance as headliners of III Points Festival in Miami.
Tickets for the III Points Festival, returning Oct. 13-15 to Mana Wynwood, will go on sale at midnight Friday, April 21, via IIIPoints.com, and will cost $111 plus taxes for a three-day general admission pass and $245 for VIP. (The festival’s $99 early-bird passes are no longer available.)
III Points presale passes can be grabbed in person during a free III Joints party at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Anderson hotel, 709 NE 79th St., in Miami.
The tour announcement arrives three weeks after Gorillaz debuted four songs from its forthcoming fifth album, “Humanz,” due out April 28, including “Saturnz Barz,” a dreamy trap excursion featuring verses from Jamaican dancehall DJ Popcaan. A fifth single from the album, “Let Me Out,” was released on April 6 and features guest vocals from rapper Pusha T and gospel-soul legend Mavis Staples. Other high-profile musicians who loaned their vocals to “Humanz” include hip-hop pioneers De La Soul, singer Grace Jones and rapper Vince Staples.
“Humanz” marks the first album in six years for Gorillaz, co-founded by Damon Albarn (Blur) and illustrator Jamie Hewlett (co-creator of the comic-book “Tank Girl”). Save concert appearances, Albarn and Hewlett rarely perform in human form, appearing in music videos and on album covers as a quartet of cartoon apes named 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle. Gorillaz will kick off its 17-date “Humanz” tour July 6 in Chicago, and will end it at III Points.
No other lineup details for III Points have been announced, including which day Gorillaz is scheduled to perform. For more updates on III Points, check back at SouthFlorida.com.
