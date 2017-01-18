Symphony for the devil: 'House of Cards in Concert' coming to Arsht Center

Last July at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., composer Jeff Beal and a 72-piece orchestra staged a musical salute to a couple's murderous quest for power in the White House. The couple is fake — it was congressman turned president Frank Underwood (played by actor Kevin Spacey) and his wife, Claire (Robin Wright), from Netflix's hit drama "House of Cards" — but the evening felt plenty real to Beal, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning man behind every sobering and chilling note on the "House of Cards" soundtrack.

"It was like breaking the fourth wall musically," Beal says by phone of that concert, performed with the National Symphony Orchestra. "The room wasn't filled with politicians — that would have been weirder — but actors and true fans of the show. What makes a drama work is you can suspend disbelief, but right now the real world feels even stranger than our fictional one. Especially now."

Beal will deliver a reprise of that show, "House of Cards in Concert," on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. The University of Miami's Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra, under Beal's baton, will perform the composer's orchestra suite while a montage of footage from the first four seasons of "House of Cards" is projected over the stage.

Jeff Beal Jeff Beal / Courtesy “House of Cards” composer Jeff Beal will bring “House of Cards in Concert” to the Adrienne Arsht Center on Thursday, Jan. 19. “House of Cards” composer Jeff Beal will bring “House of Cards in Concert” to the Adrienne Arsht Center on Thursday, Jan. 19. (Jeff Beal / Courtesy) (Jeff Beal / Courtesy)

The concert will only be the second time Beal has translated his brooding, jazzy "House of Cards" score to live orchestra (the premiere was in Washington, D.C.). Then as now, he'll be accompanied by his wife, soprano Joan Beal, whose operatic vocals on the show lend an eerieness to scenes featuring Claire Underwood.

On his way to Miami, Beal chats about his concert, composing each season's score in solitude and playing classical music for younger fans of "House of Cards," whose fifth season returns to Netflix this spring.

What makes the "House of Cards" classical score a natural fit for the stage?

It was actually a dream of mine to create a concert where you play the score live to picture. I started adapting it during Season 3. Being a jazz trumpet player, I love the way that this show deals in a film noirish mode using the American language of jazz in film scores. It feels sophisticated and sexy, and it looks backward to American musical traditions.

Frank Underwood David Giesbrecht / Netflix via AP Kevin Spacey plays President Frank Underwood in Netflix’s “House of Cards.” On Thursday, Jan. 19, series composer Jeff Beal will present “House of Cards in Concert” at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Kevin Spacey plays President Frank Underwood in Netflix’s “House of Cards.” On Thursday, Jan. 19, series composer Jeff Beal will present “House of Cards in Concert” at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. (David Giesbrecht / Netflix via AP) (David Giesbrecht / Netflix via AP)

You've written and composed more "House of Cards" compositions than can fit in one concert. How did you decide what made the cut?

For the show, usually you score the music to the footage. I did it in reverse. I wanted the narrative arc to have a beginning, middle and an end, so I start by introducing the characters and beats with thematic symphonic suites. For example, what happens to Frank in the first season wraps around the idea of scheming. Then, we jump around a bit. The end of the first half, before intermission, is called "Portrait of a Marriage," and it explores the Frank-Claire relationship at the end of Season 3. There's a movement called "Dignity" involving Claire and her mother from Season 4, and a movement called "Puppet Master," about the sardonic way Frank bends other people to be manipulated.

I hear your composing process is a solitary affair. At what point in the season do you start writing the score?

I do it all from my home studio [in Agoura Hills, Calif.], and we can fit up to 25 musicians at a time. One of the biggest struggles about post-production is it happens on a quick time frame. Right now, I'm finishing up episodes 8 and 9 right now of Season 5. I conduct, play a little trumpet and piano, and my wife sings soprano. I won't start composing until the episodes come in, and then I look for placement, an element of surprise, where the music leans forward and invites the watcher to think. It provokes you without explaining the drama.

Caption A look back at Leonard Cohen’s career Leonard Cohen was a singer-songwriter who produced and performed music up until his death on Nov. 7, 2016. Leonard Cohen was a singer-songwriter who produced and performed music up until his death on Nov. 7, 2016. Caption A look back at Leonard Cohen’s career Leonard Cohen was a singer-songwriter who produced and performed music up until his death on Nov. 7, 2016. Leonard Cohen was a singer-songwriter who produced and performed music up until his death on Nov. 7, 2016. Caption Upcoming Concerts Upcoming concerts: Read about these shows and more at ctnow.com/music. Upcoming concerts: Read about these shows and more at ctnow.com/music. Caption ‘Battioke’ To Take Place At Ball & Chain On Calle Ocho Lisa Petrillo Reports Lisa Petrillo Reports Caption 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in Quotes The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards' most memorable moments in quotes. The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards' most memorable moments in quotes. Caption Top South Florida concerts in August Ben Crandell's roundup of six concert to see in South Florida in August 2016, including the Go-Go's, the Dixie Chicks, Chris Stapleton, Ray LaMontage, Ricky Martin and Drake. Ben Crandell's roundup of six concert to see in South Florida in August 2016, including the Go-Go's, the Dixie Chicks, Chris Stapleton, Ray LaMontage, Ricky Martin and Drake.

What's the most meaningful composition for you in this show?

It's called "Help You Win." In Season 4, Claire's mother, played by Ellen Burstyn, tells Claire to put her out of her misery. It's loaded emotionally, because the reason she asks Claire is because her death benefits her politically. So the music has a sense of release and requiem, sadness and catharsis, and it's beautifully tragic.

Did it surprise you that the audience in Washington was a lot younger than you expected for a classical orchestra?

Definitely. We brought in a lot of young people. We think of these traditions in symphony and how they attract older people. Now, look at the relevance of TV music. I feel like a bit of an evangelist. By introducing the amazing power of a symphony orchestra by way of TV scores, people realize how wonderful classical can sound.

"House of Cards in Concert" will take place 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami. Admission is $25-$95. Call 305-949-6722 or go to ArshtCenter.org.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364